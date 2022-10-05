IND vs SA 2022: “Shami hasn’t played any cricket” - Wasim Jaffer doesn’t see senior pacer replacing Jasprit Bumrah in T20 World Cup 2022 squad

Former opener Wasim Jaffer feels that Mohammed Shami is unlikely to be named as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad. He pointed out that Shami hasn’t had any match practice since he tested COVID-19 positive ahead of the Australia T20Is.

Shami, who hasn’t played any T20I cricket for India since the World Cup in the UAE last year, was picked in the squads named for the T20Is at home against Australia and South Africa. However, he was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

With Bumrah officially out of the T20 World Cup due to a back injury, the BCCI will have to name a replacement soon. Shami’s name has been doing the rounds as one of the likely replacements, but Jaffer doesn’t see that happening. He told ESPNcricinfo:

“Shami hasn’t played any cricket, so I think it would be unfair to put him straightaway into the T20 World Cup, without any game time. If at all he gets selected, he is going to get a couple of practice games. But again, to put him straightaway into the T20 World Cup, without any match practice, would be unfair.”

The 32-year-old pacer has represented India in only 17 T20Is in which he has claimed 18 wickets at an average of 31.55 and an economy rate of 9.54.

“I am seeing Deepak Chahar getting in” - Wasim Jaffer on Bumrah's replacement

Jaffer added that pacer Deepak Chahar has a stronger chance of making the T20 World Cup squad as Bumrah’s replacement compared to Shami. He explained that Chahar has been playing matches and is likely to get a few more games in the one-dayers against South Africa. Jaffer opined:

“I am probably seeing Deepak Chahar getting in as (Bumrah’s) replacement. He’s getting to play. He’s again going to play in the ODIs. It makes sense. He is somebody who is bowling well and can add value as a batter also. We know he can chip in with some runs and is a quality new-ball bowler.

“I don’t think he lacks variation. Even if you give him an odd over at the death, I think he has got variations to do something about it,” the former India opener concluded.

Chahar claimed three wickets in three matches in the T20I series against the Proteas. With the bat, he scored 31 off 17 in the third game in Indore.

