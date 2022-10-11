IND vs SA 2022: “Siraj might be the front-runner now” - Wasim Jaffer on Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement for T20 World Cup 2022

Wasim Jaffer has named Mohammed Siraj as the front-runner to replace Jasprit Bumrah in Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad in Australia. According to earlier reports, Mohammed Shami is most likely to be picked in place of Bumrah for the ICC event. However, Jaffer feels otherwise.

Siraj was the Player of the Series in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which ended on Tuesday, October 11. After going wicketless in the first game in Lucknow, he picked up 3/38 in Ranchi and followed it up with 2/17 in the series decider in Delhi.

The 28-year-old was drafted into the T20I squad for the series against South Africa after Bumrah was ruled out. He was subsequently picked for the ODI as well. Sharing his thoughts on the Siraj versus Shami debate for the T20 World Cup, Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

“You’ve got to think about Siraj because he has been playing consistently. He’s done well in whatever opportunities he has got. He has picked wickets and has looked threatening. He is always at you. He is somebody, as a captain, you want to throw a ball to all the time.”

Admitting that the pacer can be erratic at times, Jaffer pointed out that sending Shami to the T20 World Cup would be a riskier proposition considering he hasn’t played any competitive cricket lately. The 44-year-old added:

“Sometimes, he can be expensive, but in the second ODI and even today (Tuesday), he picked up crucial wickets. In the last match, he bowled really well at the death. Because he is playing consistently, you need to think about Siraj. Shami will be very rusty going into the World Cup. Siraj might be the front-runner now.”

#TeamIndia @mdsirajofficial put on an impressive performance with the ball throughout the #INDvSA ODIs and bagged the Player of the Series award .@mdsirajofficial put on an impressive performance with the ball throughout the #INDvSA ODIs and bagged the Player of the Series award 👏🏻👏🏻#TeamIndia https://t.co/uZoaPElpSs

Shami was named in India's T20I squads for the home series against Australia and South Africa. However, he was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the first T20I against the Proteas.

“He should have been part of that World Cup team” - Wasim Jaffer on Kuldeep Yadav

While Siraj was named Player of the Series, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav also came up with an impactful performance. He was named Player of the Match for his figures of 4/18 in the deciding ODI in Delhi.

Praising Kuldeep, Jaffer opined that he should have been part of India’s T20 World Cup. The 44-year-old said:

“[Look at] the way he bowled in the IPL. He is a genuine wicket-taker. In T20 cricket, he comes in after the sixth over and can get you wickets. He can spin the ball both ways; not many batters can pick him. He’s started to bowl a lot quicker and the results are there for everyone to see. I genuinely feel he should have been part of that World Cup team.”

A big thanks to the support staff and congratulations everyone on the series win A special week with the boys as we overcame the challenges and delivered our best cricket under pressure.A big thanks to the support staff and congratulations everyone on the series win A special week with the boys as we overcame the challenges and delivered our best cricket under pressure. A big thanks to the support staff and congratulations everyone on the series win 🏆🇮🇳 https://t.co/PtJNHYUYpp

Despite being in and out of the team, Kuldeep has an exceptional T20I record. In 25 matches, he has picked up 44 wickets at an average of 14.02 and an economy rate of 6.89.

