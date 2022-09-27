IND vs SA 2022: [WATCH] Fans cheer aloud as Team India members arrive in Thiruvananthapuram for 1st T20I

Cricket fans welcomed Team India with loud cheers as the players landed in Thiruvananthapuram for the 1st T20I of the three-match series against South Africa.

Having beaten Australia 2-1 in the recently concluded three-match series, the Men in Blue will now take on the Proteas in three T20Is from September 28 to October 4. This will be India’s last T20I assignment before they head to Australia for the T20 World Cup, which will be played from October 16 to November 13.

On Tuesday (September 27), BCCI’s official social media handles shared a video of the Team India contingent arriving in Thiruvananthapuram for the 1st T20I.

The players are seen in a jovial mood in the clip. The crowd that had gathered to welcome the Indian team gave them a warm applause and even clicked pictures. The clip was shared with the caption:

“Hello Thiruvananthapuram . Time for the #INDvSA T20I series. #TeamIndia.”

After the opening T20I on Wednesday, the remaining two matches of the series will be played in Guwahati on October 2 and Indore on October 4.

Injured Hooda ruled out of South Africa T20Is; Shami still COVID-19 positive - Reports

According to reports, big-hitting batter Deepak Hooda has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury.

Hooda picked up the injury during the series against Australia and was unavailable for selection for the decider in Hyderabad. He has not traveled with the other members of the Team India squad to Thiruvananthapuram.

As for Shami, who was ruled out of the T20Is against Australia due to COVID-19, the senior pacer is yet to recover from his illness. Umesh Yadav, who replaced him for the T20Is against the Aussies, is likely to be part of the team for the matches against the Proteas as well.

While Hooda is part of the 15-member Team India squad for the T20 World Cup 2022, Shami was named as one of four standby players.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#RohitSharma #India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter #INDvSA Captain Rohit Sharma will look to continue his good form in T20Is against South Africa Captain Rohit Sharma will look to continue his good form in T20Is against South Africa 🙌🇮🇳#RohitSharma #India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter #INDvSA https://t.co/oI79x8Zeni

Meanwhile, batter Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed are said to have been drafted into the Indian squad for the T20Is against South Africa.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far