IND vs SA 2022: [WATCH] Rishabh Pant fails to gather ball cleanly, parries it onto Rohit Sharma's groin

In an awkward moment for Rohit Sharma in the opening over of South Africa’s chase against India in the second T20I on Sunday, October 2, in Guwahati, he was struck in the groin area.

A delivery from pacer Deepak Chahar beat South African captain Temba Bavuma as wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant also failed to gather the ball cleanly. It deflected off Pant's gloves and struck the Indian captain, who was fielding at slip, in an area where taking a hit can be quite painful.

South Africa were set to chase a massive 238 for victory in the second T20I on Sunday. It’s a must-win game for the visitors as the Proteas went down in the opening game of the three-match series by eight wickets.

On the fourth ball of the first over, Chahar got a full-length delivery to move away from Bavuma. The batter attempted a cover drive, but was beaten. Pant, too, was undone by the movement and could not complete the take cleanly. As a result, the ball ended up hitting Rohit in the groin region.

The Indian captain was caught off guard as he wasn’t expecting the ball to end up where it eventually did!

South Africa off to poor start in chase of 238 against India in 2nd T20I

Set 238 for victory, the Proteas got off to a disappointing start yet again, losing Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw for ducks in the second over of their innings. The South African captain miscued an Arshdeep Singh delivery to mid-off, while Rossouw was caught at mid-wicket, dragging a pull. Dinesh Karthik juggled the ball, but completed the catch on the third attempt.

After a floodlight failure halted play in the third over, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram led a fightback for the visitors. The latter played some aggressive strokes before being bowled by Axar Patel for 33 off 19 balls. After 11 overs in the chase, South Africa were 83 for three.

Earlier, batting first after losing the toss, India posted an imposing 237 for three. Suryakumar Yadav scored a terrific 61 off 22 balls, while KL Rahul contributed 57 in 28. Virat Kohli (49* off 28) and skipper Rohit (43 off 37) also chipped in with handy contributions.

