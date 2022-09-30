IND vs SA 2022: [WATCH] Team India batter Shreyas Iyer does some intense running as part of his training routine 

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer is seen doing some intense running as part of his training routine in a recent video shared by the cricketer.

The 27-year-old has been added to the Indian squad for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa at home. Shreyas was not part of the original squad, but was drafted in after Deepak Hooda was ruled out due to a back injury.

On Friday (September 30), Shreyas shared a video on his official Instagram handle in which he looks determined to stay in shape for the upcoming challenges. Apart from running, he is also seen performing some stretching exercises in the clip.

The right-handed batter uploaded the video with the caption:

“Been runnin up that track with no problem.”

Apart from Shreyas, all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed and pacer Umesh Yadav were also added to the Team India squad for the T20Is against the Proteas. Yadav remains as a replacement for Mohammed Shami, who is unavailable due to COVID-19. Ahmed comes in because Hardik Pandya has been sent to the NCA for conditioning-related work.

Confirming the changes, an official release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated:

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shami’s replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda. Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad.”

In the latest development, Mohammed Siraj was added to the squad on Friday for the remaining two matches of the series as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah.

While reports have claimed that the latter has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back stress fracture, the BCCI did not confirm the same. The Indian cricket board’s update only said:

“Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.”

Team India are 1-0 up in the three-match series, having thumped the Proteas by eight wickets in the opening match in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Shreyas Iyer is among the standbys in Team India’s T20 World Cup squad

While Shreyas was not picked in Team India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, he has been named as one of four standby players, with Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar being the other three.

He was dropped from the Asia Cup in the UAE despite some impressive performances during the white-ball tour of West Indies.

