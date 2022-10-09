IND vs SA 2022: [WATCH] Team India gear up for must-win ODI in Ranchi

Having lost the opening against South Africa in Lucknow by nine runs, Team India face a must-win situation in the second ODI in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9.

The Men in Blue were seen preparing hard in the nets in the build-up to the match. While the players were seen working intensely during their practice session, coach VVS Laxman and skipper Shikhar Dhawan also gave the team members a pep talk.

The official social media handles of the BCCI shared a clip of Team India’s preparations ahead of the secod ODI with the caption:

“Preps ✅ #TeamIndia geared up for the 2nd ODI against South Africa. #INDvSA.”

Bowling first after winning the toss in the first match of the ODI series, India conceded 249 for four in 40 overs (rain-reduced game) against the Proteas. Heinrich Klaasen (74* off 65) and David Miller (75* off 63) played excellent knocks for South Africa.

The hosts slumped to 51 for four in response before Shreyas Iyer (50 off 37), Sanju Samson (86* off 63) and Shardul Thakur (33 off 31) led a fightback. Eventually, though, India fell nine runs short of South Africa’s total.

Team India suffered another injury setback ahead of the secod ODI, with pacer Deepak Chahar being ruled out of the remaining two matches of the series. Chahar experienced stiffness in his back after the third T20I against South Africa in Indore.

The 30-year-old missed the opening ODI in Lucknow as well. Significantly, the pacer is among the standbys for the T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

Off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar has been named as Chahar’s replacement for the last two ODIs against the Proteas. Due to multiple injury issues, Sundar has not played a match for India since February this year.

India vs South Africa ODI squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks.

