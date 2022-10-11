IND vs SA 2022: [WATCH] Team India receive warm welcome as they arrive in Delhi for deciding ODI

Team India received a warm welcome from cricket fans as they arrived in Delhi for the third and final ODI against South Africa on Tuesday, October 11.

The match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will be the decider, with the series currently level at 1-1. While the Proteas won the Lucknow ODI by nine runs, the Men in Blue clinched the Ranchi game on Sunday, October 9, by seven wickets.

The BCCI on Tuesday shared a video of Team India members landing in Delhi for the final match of the series. The players looked in a cheerful mood ahead of the crucial clash.

While skipper Shikhar Dhawan was seen blowing a kiss towards the fans, all-rounder Shardul Thakur signed a few autographs. The crowd also cheered the players with loud applause.

The clip was shared on BCCI's official social media handles with the caption:

“Lucknow ✅Ranchi ✅ Delhi ⏳

Ready for the #INDvSA ODI decider. #TeamIndia.”

According to the weather forecast in Delhi for Tuesday, there is a chance of rain. Delhi has been experiencing persistent rainfall over the last few days.

“Lot on the line for them” - Wasim Jaffer on significance of South Africa series for Team India youngsters

Speaking ahead of the deciding ODI, former batter Wasim Jaffer stated that there is plenty at stake for the young Team India players, keeping the future selections in mind.

In a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, he said:

“All these youngsters who are playing the game, there is a lot on the line for them for the future series, for the future selections. Another good performance from them will highlight their selections in the future games and there is a series on the line as well.

“One big game for all these youngsters and I think they will be looking to win the game."

South Africa also have 10 crucial ICC ODI Super League points to play for, keeping the 2023 World Cup qualification scenario in mind. Speaking about the same, Jaffer admitted:

“Likewise for South Africa. It would be a huge disappointment if South Africa does not qualify for the World Cup (2023). Lot to play for South Africa I feel more than India.”

The 2023 ODI World Cup will be held in India in October-November. This will be the first time that the ICC event will be played entirely in India.

