IND vs SA 2022: "We miss him definitely" - Shardul Thakur on MS Dhoni ahead of playing in Ranchi

Ahead of the second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur admitted to missing MS Dhoni's presence in the team. Thakur stated that the former India captain's experience and impact make it inevitable that his absence is felt.

It's worth noting that Ranchi is the hometown of MS Dhoni, who captained India across formats and scripted many memorable victories. Incidentally, the 41-year-old's last international match in India was also in Ranchi, an ODI against Australia in March 2019.

Thakur, who has played limited-overs cricket for the Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants alongside Dhoni, said, as quoted by NDTV:

"Everybody misses him because his experience matters a lot. He has played more than 300 ODIs, close to 90 Tests and he played a lot of T20Is as well. So this much-experienced player, it is rare that you come across such an experienced player. We miss him definitely."

The keeper-batter announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020 after starring in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is. Under him, the Men in Blue lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2011, the T20 World Cup in 2007, and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

"When you ask about someone's consistency, one should see the pitch conditions" - Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur.

When asked about India's lack of consistency in bowling, Shardul Thakur said that pitch and conditions must be considered before raising such questions. He also highlighted that India have been consistent, barring the odd game.

"The bowlers who are coming to play here are also being hit for runs. If you look at the T20I series against South Africa and you criticize our bowlers, then you should criticize their bowlers as well because we won the series. Their bowlers were scored off as well. When you ask about someone's consistency, one should see the pitch conditions.

"Sometimes we play ODIs, where more than 350 runs are scored. In that case, every bowler will be taken for runs. India have never played a one-sided game, the fight is always there. There is always fight and the matches have been really good. We have lost 1-2 odd matches but we have won the maximum number of games so consistency is there within the team."

India lost the first ODI in Lucknow by a narrow margin of nine runs as they managed 240 in 40 overs against South Africa's 249. Thakur had figures of 2/33 in the match.

