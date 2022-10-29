IND vs SA Last T20 scorecard: Full scores of previous India vs South Africa match ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 clash

Team India will take on South Africa in their next Super 12 clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Perth on Sunday, October 30. The Men in Blue are currently on top in Group 2, having won both of their matches so far.

They defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by four wickets in a thrilling contest at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Men in Blue followed it up with a clinical 56-run win over the Netherlands in Sydney.

South Africa, on the other hand, were unlucky not to emerge triumphant in their opening Super 12 contest against Zimbabwe. In a rain-hampered encounter, they restricted their opponents to 79/5 in nine overs and were only 13 runs away from victory when the weather forced a no result.

The Proteas soon put the disappointment behind them and hammered Bangladesh by 104 runs.

Speaking of the India vs South Africa T20I rivalry, the two teams have taken on each other 23 times in the format, with the Men in Blue winning 13 games and the Proteas nine. One match produced no result.

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022: What happened the last time India and South Africa met in a T20I?

The Men in Blue and South Africa last met in a T20I as recently as October 4 in the third game of the three-match series in India. It was a dead rubber as the hosts had already clinched the series by winning the first two matches. However, the Proteas came up with a clinical performance to register a comprehensive 49-run win.

India bowled first after winning the toss. South Africa lost their out-of-form skipper Temba Bavuma cheaply. Umesh Yadav dismissed him for three off eight balls. However, Rilee Rossouw (100* off 48) and Quinton de Kock (68 off 43) featured in a superb 90-run second-wicket stand to lift the visitors.

The partnership was broken when De Kock was run-out at the start of the 13th over. The keeper-batter struck six fours and four sixes in his half-century. Rossouw, on the other hand, returned unconquered, having hit seven fours and eight sixes. Tristan Stubbs contributed 23 off 18, while David Miller slammed an unbeaten 19 off 5 as South Africa posted a mammoth 227/3.

South Africa’s scorecard during the 3rd T20I against India.

In response, Team India were all-out for 178. Dinesh Karthik top-scored for the hosts with 46 off 21 balls, while Deepak Chahar contributed 31 off 17. However, the early dismissals of skipper Rohit Sharma (0), Shreyas Iyer (one) and Suryakumar Yadav (eight) hurt India.

Screenshot of India’s batting scorecard in the Indore T20I.

For South Africa, pacer Dwaine Pretorius starred with 3/26, while Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell all chipped in with two wickets each.

Click here for the full scorecard of India vs South Africa 2022 3rd T20I in Indore.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes