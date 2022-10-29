IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs South Africa match

The India vs South Africa match is scheduled to take place at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Perth Stadium. Both teams registered big wins in their respective previous matches.

While the Indian team is coming off a 56-run win against the Netherlands, the Proteas crushed Bangladesh by 104 runs in their last outing.

Many fans believe that the battle between India and South Africa will play a key role in deciding the semifinalists of Group 2. Ahead of this important match, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

India vs South Africa head-to-head record in T20Is

India lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against South Africa 13-9. The two teams have met in 22 T20Is thus far, with one of them being abandoned due to rain.

IND vs SA head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

India lead the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches against South Africa 4-1. The Men in Blue beat the Proteas in 2007, 2010, 2012, and 2014 but lost against them in 2009.

Last 5 India vs South Africa games in India

India played eight T20Is against South Africa at home in 2022. Here's a summary of their last five matches:

SA (227/3) beat IND (178) by 49 runs, Oct 4, 2022. IND (237/3) beat SA (221/3) by 16 runs, Oct 2, 2022. IND (110/2) beat SA (106/8) by 8 wickets, Sep 28, 2022. IND (28/2) vs. SA - No Result, Jun 19, 2022. IND (169/6) beat SA (87) by 82 runs, Jun 17, 2022.

Last 5 India vs South Africa games in South Africa

India have won three of their last five away T20Is against South Africa. Here's a summary of those five games:

IND (172/7) beat SA (165/6) by 7 runs, Feb 24, 2018. SA (189/4) beat IND (188/4) by 6 wickets, Feb 21, 2018. IND (203/5) beat SA (175/9) by 28 runs, Feb 18, 2018. SA (219/4) beat IND (71/0) by 11 runs via D/L method, Mar 30, 2012. IND (168/6) beat SA (147/9) by 21 runs, Jan 9, 2011.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes