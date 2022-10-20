India tour of Bangladesh 2022 schedule announced 

The Indian team will tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and two Tests in 2022, starting with white-ball games on December 4 in Mirpur. Then, Chattogram will host the first red-ball fixture commencing on December 14, while Mirpur will again be host to the last game of the series starting on December 22.

The tour will also be the Asian nation's first to Bangladesh since 2015. The Men in Blue also visited Bangladesh after the 2015 World Cup in Australia, squaring off in three ODIs and a solitary Test. The home side stunned the tourists to register a 2-1 series victory in ODIs, while the red-ball game was drawn.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan thanked the BCCI for working towards confirming the schedule and said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"The Bangladesh-India matches in recent history have given us some epic contests and fans from both countries are eagerly waiting for another memorable series. I thank the Board of Control for Cricket in India for working closely with the BCB in confirming the schedule. We look forward to welcoming the Indian team to Bangladesh."

With a tour of New Zealand preceding this tour, the selectors could pick a second-string India squad for the series.

"The India-Bangladesh contests generate tremendous interest among the fans" - BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Jay Shah. (Image Credits: Getty)

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah expects an exhilarating show from both teams in white-ball and red-ball cricket to entertain the fans. He stated:

"I extend my best wishes to the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the upcoming bilateral series featuring India. The India-Bangladesh contests generate tremendous interest among the fans thanks to the massive fan following the two teams enjoy.

"We know how passionate the fans in Bangladesh are and I am sure they will be treated to some exhilarating contests both in white-ball and red-ball cricket. With the crucial World Test Championship points at stake, the two Test matches are very important and both teams will go hard for the win."

With both Tests as part of the World Test Championship (WTC), it will be crucial for Rohit Sharma-led side to deliver their best. They are currently fourth in the standings with 52.08 percentage points. Their final series of the current cycle is a four-match Test series against Australia at home.

In contrast, Bangladesh are languishing at the bottom of the nine-team table with 13.33 percentage points, having won only one out of eight Tests.

The Men in Blue were the finalists in the 2019-21 WTC final at the iconic Lord's; however, they lost to New Zealand by eight wickets. The ICC recently changed the venue for the decider from Lord's to The Oval.

India tour of Bangladesh 2022 Schedule:

DATE SCHEDULE VENUE 04 Dec. 2022 1st ODI SBNCS, Mirpur 07 Dec. 2022 2nd ODI SBNCS, Mirpur 10 Dec. 2022 3rd ODI SBNCS, Mirpur 14-18 Dec. 2022 1st Test ZACS, Chattogram 22-26 Dec. 2022 2nd Test SBNCS, Mirpur

