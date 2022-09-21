India vs Australia 2022, 1st T20I: "Gali cricket samajh rakha hai kya" - 3 moments that grabbed eyeballs

India once again failed to defend a sizeable target (arguably a mammoth target of 209 in this case) as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Tuesday (Sepember 20). Hardik Pandya's brilliance (71* off 30 balls) was overshadowed by some belligerent hitting by the Australian batters.

Questions have once again risen about India's bowling when conditions aren't in their favor, especially at the death. Many felt that with Harshal Patel back, that problem would be solved. But it wasn't to be as both he and Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave away a combined 101 runs in eight overs.

However, the match produced some memorable moments for Indian fans as they took to Twitter to react to it. Here are three such moments:

#3 Rohit Sharma trolling Steve Smith

As long as Steve Smith and Cameron Green were there at the crease, it looked like the visitors would win the game in a canter. However, Umesh Yadav's second over proved to be crucial for the Men in Blue as he dismissed Smith.

Smith tried to open the face of his bat and guide the wide yorker to third man. But he got a bit of a knick pocketed by Dinesh Karthik. Although the on-field umpire didn't adjudge him out, the DRS showed a spike in the UltraEdge.

The former Australian skipper didn't look convinced with the decision as he thought the bat had hit the ground. However, Rohit Sharma, in his own way, gave him a send-off that went viral as the Indian skipper couldn't believe that Smith was doubtful about the dismissal.

#2 Rohit Sharma having fun with Dinesh Karthik

In that very over, India struck again as Umesh Yadav was able to get Glenn Maxwell to edge the ball to keeper Dinesh Karthik. Once again, the on-field umpire didn't adjugde Maxwell out and once again the decision was reversed after DRS.

Rohit and 'DK' have been great friends off the field and their camaraderie was seen as the team was in a huddle during Maxwell's DRS decision. The Indian captain was probably unhappy that DK didn't appeal for the catch and squeezed his cheeks in a friendly way.

#1 Virat Kohli's 'viral' expression

Rowdy @_Rowdy01

#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsAUS When you know that Bhuvi will bowl the 19th over When you know that Bhuvi will bowl the 19th over 😭😭 #ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsAUS https://t.co/KaVOdNP0Uo

The most talked-about moment of the game was arguably when Virat Kohli gave 'that expression' after watching Cameron Green's batting. The young all-rounder was asked to open alongside Aaron Finch as David Warner was rested for the series.

Many felt it should have been Josh Inglis as he had opened in the Big Bash League. However, within a span of four deliveries, Green showed why it was the right decision to send him to open. He smashed Umesh Yadav's first four deliveries for the boundaries and Kohli was absolutely shell-shocked.

The former Indian captain's reaction has become meme material and it was probably an apt reaction to the kind of shots that Green was pulling off. He scored 61 off just 30 balls and won the Player of the Match award.

