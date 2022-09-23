India vs Australia 2022, 2nd T20I: 3 players who can take the most wickets

Both India and Australia's bowling attacks didn't have the best of times in Mohali as the two sides scored over 400 runs in a high-scoring game. However, the same cannot be said about the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Games at the stadium have traditionally had an average first-innings score around the 150-run mark. With bigger boundaries than most grounds in India, bowlers have always had an opportunity to make things difficult for the batters, especially the power-hitters.

On that note, let's take a look at three such bowlers who could have good outings tonight (September 23):

#3 Adam Zampa

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen 6.54 - Adam Zampa's economy rate in this match before those two sixes, that too after bowling 22 deliveries (91.6% of his quota).



9.00 - Overall Economy rate of his spell after bowling the final two deliveries.



Adam Zampa was one of the most underrated bowlers in the T20 format but has started to get some much-deserved recognition as one of the best leg-spinners in the world. Although he leaked runs in his last over in Mohali, Zampa showed he had the skills to tempt the Indian batters into playing false shots.

The bigger boundaries in Nagpur will always be an added advantage. The Aussie will back himself to mix his lengths and bowl the occasional flighted delivery, enticing the batters to go for the big shots.

Team India's batters won't find it easy to attack Zampa and Australia will know that he is their major weapon going into tonight's encounter.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal

Shashant @Imshash10 India is paying a huge price by playing Yuzvendra Chahal. You cannot be giving away 35-40 runs every game under the shield of 3-25 that you have in one match. If there's scrutiny coming on Rahul & Pant, then Chahal doesn't deserve to be spared. #INDvsAUS India is paying a huge price by playing Yuzvendra Chahal. You cannot be giving away 35-40 runs every game under the shield of 3-25 that you have in one match. If there's scrutiny coming on Rahul & Pant, then Chahal doesn't deserve to be spared. #INDvsAUS

Yuzvendra Chahal hasn't enjoyed the best of times in recent outings. The 32-year-old was smashed for runs in the Asia Cup and also failed to make an impact in the first T20I.

Many experts noticed how quick Chahal was trying to bowl in order to avoid getting hit for a six. But in doing so, the Indian leg-spinner was going away from his strength, which has always been deceiving the batter.

The bigger boundaries as well as the dry nature of the pitch will help Chahal believe more in his primary skill which is tossing the ball up. Even if there is not much turn due to the rainy conditions, Chahal can still do a job by his deception in the air.

The Aussies will need to be careful as their chances of a mishit clearing the boundaries here are very low.

#1 Harshal Patel

One could argue that the criticism that Harshal Patel faced on social media on his India comeback was a bit harsh given that he was back after a long injury lay-off. However, it was the fifth time this year that Patel had conceded over 40 runs in an over in T20Is.

The Haryana pacer is considered a middle-overs and death-overs specialist and him giving away runs is a hugely worrying sign for Team India. However, the boundary size will once again help Patel use his slower balls and cutters.

The Aussie power-hitters will also need to find the middle of their bat to nail sixes into the stands. The clash promises to be a fascinating encounter, provided the rain doesn't play spoilsport.

