India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India are taking on Australia in a warm-up match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday, October 17. The practice matches will give the top teams a chance to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022.

India arrived in Australia a few days back to acclimatize themselves to the conditions. They were in Perth, where they even played two practice games against Western Australia, winning one and losing one. They will be keen to put up a much-improved showing against the Aussies. The Men in Blue are without the services of lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah,who has been replaced by Mohammed Shami.

Hosts Australia are also the defending champions in the T20 World Cup. However, their pre-series preparations have not been that great. They suffered series losses against India and England recently. However, the Aussies are known to lift their game on the big stage.

Today's IND vs AUS toss result

Australia have won the toss and have opted to field first. Skipper Aaron Finch said:

“Looks like a pretty good pitch and we'd like to chase.”

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said they don’t mind batting first and setting a target as they want to try out a few things.

IND vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda (15-member squad).

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (w), Tim David, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson.

Today's IND vs AUS pitch report

According to Tom Moody, no rain is expected, but conditions are going to be overcast and that could mean some swing with the new ball. The surface itself is rock hard and has true bounce.

Today's IND vs AUS match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (w), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

IND vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Adrian Holdstock

Reserve umpire: Richard Illingworth

Match Referee: David Boon

