India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India will take on South Africa in Perth on Sunday, October 30, in what promises to be an exciting Group 2 Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.
The Men in Blue and the Proteas have looked like the two strongest sides in the group and that same reflects in the standings. India are on top with four points from two matches. South Africa are third with three points from two games and an exceptional net run rate of +5.200.
After a nail-biting four-wicket win over Pakistan, Team India had it much easier against the Netherlands, registering a comfortable 56-run victory. Significantly, skipper Rohit Sharma got among the runs with a half-century. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav continued their great form, although KL Rahul experienced another failure. Their bowling then did a clinical job of restricting the Dutch batters.
Most experts reckon that Sunday’s contest will be a tussle between India’s batters and South African bowlers. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are expected to give Indian batters a tough time. However, the Men in Blue cannot underestimate the fact that Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock are in supreme batting form. They might have to contend with the X factor of David Miller as well.
Today's IND vs SA toss result
India have won the toss and have decided to bat first. Explaining the decision, skipper Rohit said:
“(It is a) good surface. We know what to expect and what to do on this pitch. We had a camp across at the WACA, which helped us get used to the bounce for both batters and the bowlers.”
The Men in Blue have made one change to their playing XI. Axar Patel misses out. He is being replaced by Deepak Hooda. South Africa have also made one change. Tabraiz Shamsi is out and Lungi Ngidi comes in.
IND vs SA - Today's match playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.
Today's IND vs SA pitch report
The fast bowlers would enjoy bowling on the Perth surface, but the batters can also use the pace to their advantage. It could be slightly tough to bat under lights.
Today's IND vs SA match players list
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks.
IND vs SA - Today's match umpires
On-field umpires: Langton Rusere, Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match Referee: David Boon
