India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India will take on South Africa in Perth on Sunday, October 30, in what promises to be an exciting Group 2 Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

The Men in Blue and the Proteas have looked like the two strongest sides in the group and that same reflects in the standings. India are on top with four points from two matches. South Africa are third with three points from two games and an exceptional net run rate of +5.200.

After a nail-biting four-wicket win over Pakistan, Team India had it much easier against the Netherlands, registering a comfortable 56-run victory. Significantly, skipper Rohit Sharma got among the runs with a half-century. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav continued their great form, although KL Rahul experienced another failure. Their bowling then did a clinical job of restricting the Dutch batters.

Most experts reckon that Sunday’s contest will be a tussle between India’s batters and South African bowlers. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are expected to give Indian batters a tough time. However, the Men in Blue cannot underestimate the fact that Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock are in supreme batting form. They might have to contend with the X factor of David Miller as well.

Today's IND vs SA toss result

India have won the toss and have decided to bat first. Explaining the decision, skipper Rohit said:

“(It is a) good surface. We know what to expect and what to do on this pitch. We had a camp across at the WACA, which helped us get used to the bounce for both batters and the bowlers.”

ICC @ICC



#INDvSA | #T20WorldCup | : bit.ly/INDvSA-Super12 India win the toss and opt to bat first against South Africa 🏏 India win the toss and opt to bat first against South Africa 🏏#INDvSA | #T20WorldCup | 📝: bit.ly/INDvSA-Super12 https://t.co/SeCH6NsQTD

The Men in Blue have made one change to their playing XI. Axar Patel misses out. He is being replaced by Deepak Hooda. South Africa have also made one change. Tabraiz Shamsi is out and Lungi Ngidi comes in.

IND vs SA - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

Today's IND vs SA pitch report

The fast bowlers would enjoy bowling on the Perth surface, but the batters can also use the pace to their advantage. It could be slightly tough to bat under lights.

Today's IND vs SA match players list

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#INDvSA #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter India have an upper hand over South Africa when it comes to Head to Head in T20Is India have an upper hand over South Africa when it comes to Head to Head in T20Is 🔥🇮🇳#INDvSA #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter https://t.co/v3m7NvHrCS

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks.

IND vs SA - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Langton Rusere, Richard Kettleborough

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth

Match Referee: David Boon

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes