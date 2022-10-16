“It’s a waste of energy” – Pat Cummins on Mankad run-out ahead of T20 World Cup

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has shared his views on Mankad run out, which has become a big talking point over the last few weeks. The Aussie speedster said he doesn’t even look at the non-strikers on whether they are backing up too far while delivering the ball. He even called the Mankad run out a ‘waste of energy’.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Pat Cummins said:

“When I’m running, I don’t see them [batters] at all. I think Josh Hazlewood said the other day. ‘It’s way too far to run in to give a warning or to attempt a run out’. It’s a waste of energy.”

Pat Cummins also responded to the question of the bowlers losing their patience around the whole Mankad issue.

“It’s a weird time in that. I think it’s transitioning from something that was maybe frowned upon to something that is considered just a run out. So, I think it’s just those reminders to kind of show that you do have the power to pull the trigger if you want to. I’m not sure every bowler will, but warning the batsman that they’ve got to be careful.”

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Pat Cummins admits it's a "weird time" in the controversial 'Mankad' debate #T20WorldCup Pat Cummins admits it's a "weird time" in the controversial 'Mankad' debate #T20WorldCup https://t.co/T29VDp8ga5

The topic again started to trend after pacer Mitchell Starc warned Jos Buttler in the third T20I between Australia and England in Canberra on Friday (October 14).

“Spirit of Cricket has become redundant” – Brad Hogg’s contrasting opinion compared to Pat Cummins

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has an entirely different opinion on Mankad dismissal compared to his Aussie counterpart Pat Cummins. The former chinaman said that the spirit of cricket has become redundant, saying it’s the batter who breaks the law.

Hogg was disappointed as Deepak Chahar chose not to run out South African batter Tristan Stubbs in the third T20I in Indore earlier this month. He wrote on Twitter:

“Batter breaks the law, bowler doesn’t use the law. We don’t accept umpire decision with use of DRS as well, ‘Spirit of cricket’ has become redundant.”

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg Chahar is praised for a good gesture, yet no dissapointment about the batters action. Batter breaks the law, bowler doesn't use the law. We don't accept umpires decision with use of DRS as well, "Spirit of cricket" has become redundant. #INDvsSA Chahar is praised for a good gesture, yet no dissapointment about the batters action. Batter breaks the law, bowler doesn't use the law. We don't accept umpires decision with use of DRS as well, "Spirit of cricket" has become redundant. #INDvsSA https://t.co/YYCUMC8mMv

He also said that 10-run penalty should be awarded if the non-striker is caught leaving the crease before the bowler has delivered the ball.

"Simple solution to prevent petty scenarios and time wasting with this ridiculous mode of dismissal, 10 run penalty if the non striker has no part of body or bat behind the crease until ball has left bowlers hand. Let's stop this rubbish now and play the game. Thoughts?"

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg twitter.com/savanisri/stat… Srinivas S🇮🇳 @savanisri @Brad_Hogg If the bat is on the line it is out. So should be a run. If the batter leaves the crease before the ball leaves the hand of bowler, one short must be declared. @Brad_Hogg If the bat is on the line it is out. So should be a run. If the batter leaves the crease before the ball leaves the hand of bowler, one short must be declared. Simple solution to prevent petty scenarios and time wasting with this ridiculous mode of dismissal, 10 run penalty if the non striker has no part of body or bat behind the crease until ball has left bowlers hand. Let's stop this rubbish now and play the game. Thoughts? #Cricket Simple solution to prevent petty scenarios and time wasting with this ridiculous mode of dismissal, 10 run penalty if the non striker has no part of body or bat behind the crease until ball has left bowlers hand. Let's stop this rubbish now and play the game. Thoughts? #Cricket twitter.com/savanisri/stat…

The mode of dismissal became a huge talking point after Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma dismissed England batter Charlotte Dean in a Women’s ODI last month.

It is worth mentioning that the dismissal now falls under the run-out category in ICC’s Laws of Cricket.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes