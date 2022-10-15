“Khel gaye Papa”- Shikhar Dhawan shares funny reel on social media after series victory against South Africa

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan often shares funny videos and reels on social media. On Saturday, he again shared a hilarious video, featuring himself and his father engaging in a dubbed conversation, on Instagram to leave fans in splits.

The southpaw is enjoying quality time off the field after leading India to a 2-1 victory in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa.

Dhawan is also set to make his Bollywood debut in the film 'Double XL', which also features leading Bollywood actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi.

On Instagram, the opening batsman for India captioned the comical video with the words:

“Khel gaye Papa.”

The veteran will be under pressure after he failed to deliver in the ODIs against the Proteas. While he succeeded as a captain, he managed scores of just 4, 13, and 8 in three matches. He needs to do well in his upcoming opportunities with the 50-over World Cup next year.

Youngster Shubman Gill has been phenomenal for India in ODIs this year, and he could beat Dhawan in the race for the opening slot for the marquee event in India. However, he also failed to deliver in the first two ODIs against South Africa, but scored a crucial 49 in the ODI decider against the Proteas in Delhi.

“Place in the team has been confirmed” – Saba Karim backs Shikhar Dhawan for ODI World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim has backed Shikhar Dhawan for a place in the squad for the ODI World Cup 2023. He feels that the experienced batter will play for India despite his string of low scores against South Africa.

Speaking to India News, the former Indian selector said:

"Shikhar Dhawan's place in the team has been confirmed. There's no need to put pressure on him all the time. There will be one or two matches where he won't score runs. I think the selectors have decided that Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will be the openers in the next 50-over World Cup."

Dhawan could next be seen in action during a three-match ODI series against New Zealand after the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Men in Blue will play the first ODI in Auckland on Friday (November 25). The action will shift to Hamilton (November 27) and then to Christchurch (November 30) for the remaining ODIs.

India will look to continue their prime form in ODIs after series wins against West Indies, Zimbabwe, and South Africa this year.

