""They're really going to miss him" - Josh Hazlewood on reports of Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022

Reacting to reports of Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has admitted that Team India will miss him a lot. He termed the Indian fast bowler as “probably the best bowler in T20s”.

On Thursday (September 29), a PTI report claimed that India’s lead pacer will be unavailable for the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a back stress fracture.

Speaking to reporters in Sydney on Friday, Hazlewood praised Bumrah and said:

“He’s probably the best bowler in T20s as far as I’m concerned. Seeing him go about his business in the IPL and international cricket, a couple of unbelievable yorkers throughout the last few games in India, his change of pace is phenomenal.

“They’re really going to miss him,” the 31-year-old added.

Sportskeeda



Which player should replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad?



Mohammed Shami or Deepak Chahar?
Which player should replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad?

After Bumrah missed the opening T20I against South Africa on Wednesday, the BCCI shared an update on Twitter and said:

“Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I.”

On Friday, the BCCI named pacer Mohammed Siraj as Bumrah’s replacement for the remaining two T20I against South Africa. However, the Indian cricket board did not confirm whether the latter has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup in Australia. The BCCI update read:

“Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.”

The 28-year-old fast bowler was rested for the 1st T20I of the series against Australia as well. He played the remaining two games, but did not look very impressive. Earlier, he was also ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back injury.

Bumrah could be out for six months: Report

According to a report in news agency PTI, Bumrah will not only miss the T20 World Cup Down Under due to a back stress fracture but could be out of action for as long as six months.

The report quoted a BCCI official as saying on the condition of anonymity:

"Bumrah is not going to play the T20 World Cup for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months.”

Sportskeeda



Here is our updated India Probable Xl for the T20 World Cup 2022



What changes would you make?



With Jasprit Bumrah's back injury, he is likely out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022
Here is our updated India Probable Xl for the T20 World Cup 2022
What changes would you make?

As per reports, Mohammad Shami or Deepak Chahar could replace the injured fast bowler in Team India’s squad for the T20 World Cup.

