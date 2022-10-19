Create

NED vs SL, NAM vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022: Simonds Stadium, Geelong Pitch history and T20I records

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Oct 19, 2022 05:31 PM IST
Simonds Stadium will host the final set of Group A matches tomorrow (Image: Twitter/ICC)
Simonds Stadium in Geelong will play host to the all-important final day of Group A matches in the T20 World Cup 2022. Tabletoppers Netherlands will cross swords with third-placed Sri Lanka in Thursday's opening game, followed by a match between second-placed Namibia and bottom-placed UAE.

The Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia are in a race to seal the two places up for grabs in the Super 12 stage. The UAE have been virtually eliminated from the tournament, but the other three teams in their group are pretty much alive.

The Simonds Stadium pitch report will be telecast a few minutes before the matches start. Ahead of the pitch report telecast, here's a look at the pitch history of the ground in Geelong.

Simonds Stadium, Geelong T20I stats

T20I matches played: 5.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2.

Matches won by teams batting second: 3.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches Abandoned: 0.

Highest individual score: 84* - Asela Gunaratne (SL) vs. Australia, 2017.

Best bowling figures: 4/31 - Nuwan Kulasekara (SL) vs. Australia, 2017.

Highest team score: 176/8 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2017.

Lowest team score: 73 - UAE vs. Sri Lanka, 2022.

Highest successful run chase: 176/8 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2017.

Average 1st innings score: 144.

Simonds Stadium last T20I match

In the last match at this venue, Sri Lanka beat the UAE by 79 runs on Tuesday. The Islanders posted a 152-run total on the board, riding on opening batter Pathum Nissanka's 60-ball 74. In reply, the UAE lost all their wickets for just 73 runs.

18 wickets fell in the match between Sri Lanka and UAE, with pace bowlers accounting for seven of them. UAE leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan took a hat-trick in the first innings. The batters struggled to clear the boundary rope as only four sixes were hit in the game.

