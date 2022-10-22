New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand will face off in the first Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 22. The Group 1 clash will be a rematch of last year’s T20 World Cup final in which the Aussies thumped the Kiwis by eight wickets in Dubai.

Without a doubt, the hosts will have the upper hand over New Zealand. After all, the Kiwis haven’t won a match in any format against Australia Down Under since 2011. They are battling injury and fitness issues as well. Daryl Mitchell, one of the stars of New Zealand’s 2021 T20 World Cup campaign, is unavailable for the game. Fast bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne have also returned from injuries in recent times.

Australia, meanwhile, look like a much-more settled outfit than the one that lifted the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year against all odds. Skipper Aaron Finch’s return to form is a big plus. Others, from David Warner to Josh Hazlewood, pretty much pick themselves. Josh Inglis may have been ruled out due to a freak injury, but given his current form, Australia couldn’t have found a better replacement than Cameron Green.

Today's NZ vs AUS toss result

Australia have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining the decision, Aussie skipper Finch said:

“There's a bit of weather around but we also feel the wicket gets better and better as the game goes on.”

Australia have left out experienced batter Steve Smith from the playing XI.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson admitted he would've bowled first as well, keeping the weather in mind.

NZ vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway (w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Today's NZ vs AUS pitch report

According to Isa Guha, the pitch is not as quick as some of the other surfaces generally seen in Australia. There has been a lot of rain around and it's been under covers. There is dampness. The pitch might be two-paced.

Today's NZ vs AUS match players list

New Zealand: Devon Conway (w), Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Daryl Mitchell.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green.

NZ vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Kumar Dharmasena

TV umpire: Langton Rusere

Match Referee: Chris Broad

