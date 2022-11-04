New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

With the aim of sealing their semi-final berth, New Zealand will take on Ireland in their final T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, November 4. The Kiwis are currently on five points. A win of any proportion would be enough for them to finish in the top two in Group 1, thanks to their impressive net run rate of +2.233.

New Zealand will go into the game with a few question marks hanging over them following their 20-run loss to England in their previous match. The form of their skipper Kane Williamson is definitely one of their biggest concerns. He did score 40 against England, but it came at a run-a-ball and was detrimental to the team’s cause. Even Glenn Phillips' flashing blade could not undo the damage.

The Kiwis would also be aware that Ireland are no pushovers. They have already beaten West Indies and England in the competition and would be keen to cause another upset before signing off. Australia reduced them to 25/5 in their last match, but Lorcan Tucker’s 71* typified the Irish fighting spirit. They won’t go down wondering.

Today’s NZ vs IRE toss result

Ireland have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking after winning the toss, skipper Andrew Balbirnie said:

“Going to bowl first. Looks a good surface, should stay good for 40 overs.”

ICC @ICC



#T20WorldCup | #IREvNZ | bit.ly/3DDQviH Ireland have won the toss and will field first against New Zealand in Adelaide. Ireland have won the toss and will field first against New Zealand in Adelaide.#T20WorldCup | #IREvNZ | 📝 bit.ly/3DDQviH https://t.co/EAVf6oSXNs

Both teams are going in with unchanged playing XIs.

NZ vs IRE - Today's match playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Today's NZ vs IRE pitch report

According to Michael Atherton, the pitch is smack-bang in the middle of the ground. Looks like a pretty good one. Always an inviting place to come as a batter. It's a fresh pitch and looks among the best I've seen. It's evenly grassed and quite firm.

Today's NZ vs IRE match players list

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill.

ICC @ICC



Highlights of Nortje's haul against Pakistan bit.ly/3zHFc8d South Africa speedster Anrich Nortje has surged into the top-10 wicket-takers with a second four-for at #T20WorldCup 2022Highlights of Nortje's haul against Pakistan South Africa speedster Anrich Nortje has surged into the top-10 wicket-takers with a second four-for at #T20WorldCup 2022 💥Highlights of Nortje's haul against Pakistan ➡️ bit.ly/3zHFc8d https://t.co/knMgsgutFM

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny.

NZ vs IRE - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Richard Illingworth

TV umpire: Aleem Dar

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes