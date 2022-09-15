"32 truly feels extra special"- Suryakumar Yadav expresses gratitude to fans after overflowing birthday wishes

Known as India’s Mr 360 due to his uncanny ability to hit the ball in all directions on the field, Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav celebrated his 32nd birthday on Wednesday, September 14.

Fans from all across the globe and former cricketers took to their social media handles to wish the dynamic stroke-maker on his birthday.

Suryakumar Yadav, who will be an integral part of the Indian team in the upcoming T20 World Cup, took to his Instagram handle to thank everyone for showering their love and support on his special day.

Posing with three cakes, SKY captioned the picture:

“Thank you so much for your immense love, support and blessings. #32 truly feels extra special.”

The rise of Suryakumar Yadav

Ever since breaking into the Indian set-up in 2021, Yadav has become a regular member of the Indian T20 side.

His debut was a perfect display of his fearless nature with the bat. He struck a six off Jofra Archer on the very first ball of his international career to announce his arrival in Indian colors.

Suryakumar Yadav is expected to bat at No. 4 for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup slated to be played in Australia next month. The selectors picked the Indian squad for the World Cup on Monday, September 12.

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are expected to form the top 4 for India in the showpiece event.

Suryakumar Yadav's rise to the 2nd spot in T20I rankings

Currently India’s highest ranked T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav has produced some breathtaking knocks in the recent past which elevated him to the second spot in the T20I rankings for batters.

Suryakumar Yadav’s only international century till date came during the T20I series against England in June. The English bowling attack was clueless in front of a Suryakumar Yadav masterclass.

Even Reece Topley, who was awarded the Player of the Match, revealed that he was speechless with some of the shots executed by Yadav

Meanwhile, India will square off against arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening match of their World Cup campaign on October 23.

