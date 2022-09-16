"He might become the Indian captain" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant's future in T20s

Aakash Chopra has predicted a bright future for Rishabh Pant in T20I cricket and added that the latter might become India's shortest format captain.

Pant is part of India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup starting in Australia next month. The youngster will likely compete with Dinesh Karthik for a spot in the Men in Blue's playing XI.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked about his views on Pant's future in T20s and whether he should open alongside KL Rahul, with Rohit Sharma batting at No. 4. He responded:

"I feel the future will be great. He might become the Indian captain in T20 cricket going forward. He will be that maverick people will be scared of, he will play in a bold fashion."

Chopra, however, pointed out that the 24-year-old is yet to find his feet in T20I cricket. The former India batter elaborated:

"But at this point in time, the truth is that he is still figuring out whether he should do this or that, whether he should hit or play cautiously, whether he will get dropped if he gets out while trying to hit."

Chopra reckons Pant is probably succumbing to the burden of expectations from him. He explained:

"He has done all of that but this happens when you are young and extremely talented, and the expectation is that the guy will come and hit. So at times, he feels obliged that he has to hit but gets out while doing that. So it is a big problem."

Pant has aggregated 934 runs at a below-par average of 23.94 and an equally underwhelming strike rate of 126.21 in the 58 T20Is he has played. He failed to play a substantial knock in the recently concluded Asia Cup as well.

"The guy is an enigma" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant excelling in Tests and not in T20I cricket

Rishabh Pant has played match-defining knocks in Test cricket.

Chopra expressed surprise at Pant excelling more in Tests than in limited-overs cricket. He reasoned:

"Rishabh Pant - the guy is an enigma. Test cricket is the most difficult to sort out, he has done that first. If you see from his playing style's perspective, it seems the guy is specially made for T20s - the way he plays his shots, it seems Rishabh Pant is perfect to play T20 cricket."

Chopra does not want Pant to take the Indian skipper's position at the top of the order. The reputed commentator said:

"But that is the format he has not been able to crack the DNA of. I will not get him to open. I will not send Rohit at No. 4, that's what I personally feel."

Kushan Sarkar @kushansarkar

#ICCT20WorldCup2022 Rishabh Pant is a match winner. If he isn't injured or rested for workload mgmt, he has to play all games. Hope there are no surprises on that front. 🤞🤞 Rishabh Pant is a match winner. If he isn't injured or rested for workload mgmt, he has to play all games. Hope there are no surprises on that front. 🤞🤞#ICCT20WorldCup2022

Pant was tried as an opener in the T20I series against England but did not enjoy great success. Although the Delhiite might not be seen batting at the top of the order in the upcoming World Cup, he could be a long-term prospect for the position.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rishabh Pant become India's full-time T20I captain going forward? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna