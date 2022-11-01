Australian T20I captain Aaron Finch will undergo a set of scans to determine the extent of the hamstring strain he sustained during the win over Ireland on Monday, October 31. The explosive right-handed batter led the charge at The Gabba in Brisbane, scoring 63 runs off 44 deliveries.

He smashed five fours and three sixes, but looked in discomfort while running between the wickets, especially in the final stages of the innings.

The right-handed batter left the field early during the second innings with vice-captain Matthew Wade taking charge of the side as Ireland were bundled out for 137, bringing Australia right back into the tournament.

Having been adjudged as the player of the match for his fifty, Finch spoke about his injury during the post-match presentation:

“Really a hammy twinge I think, I will get a scan tomorrow, I have a history of them. It doesn’t look bad at the moment but let’s see how it goes after the scan.”

Along with Finch, explosive all-rounder Tim David also experienced a tight hamstring and was not present on the field during the second innings of the game. Australia have been battling minor concerns over the course of the tournament, with Adam Zampa and Matthew Wade having already contracted COVID-19.

"It was a good performance. Getting 180 was a decent score on that wicket" - Aaron Finch

The defending champions have now bounced back with successive wins after their shock opening day defeat to New Zealand in Sydney.

Their highly-anticipated clash against England was washed out and they currently hold second spot in the Super 12 table with five points to their name and one last game to be played.

Opining that Australia did a good job of posting 180 on the surface at the Gabba after being put into bat first, Finch said:

“It was a good performance. Getting 180 was a decent score on that wicket. We knew we had to lay the foundation early and couldn’t risk being four to five down."

He continued:

“It wasn’t the easiest wicket, it was a lot slower than what we expected. They changed their pace really well and bowled a lot of cutters early in the innings, it was hard to get a rhythm and we did well to get 180.”

Australia are scheduled to take on Afghanistan in their final Super 12 encounter on Friday, November 4, at the Adelaide Oval.

Will Aaron Finch recover in time to lead the side or will Matthew Wade take over the leadership responsibilities? Let us know what you think.

