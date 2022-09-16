IND vs PAK 2022: "Arshdeep is one of the bravest boys that I know"- Ravi Bishnoi supports left-arm pacer amid social media backlash

India wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi hailed Arshdeep Singh for the latter's stunning performance in the final over against Pakistan during their Super 4 encounter at the Asia Cup 2022 on September 4. The left-arm pacer was under the pump after he dropped an absolute sitter from Asif Ali at short third man.

However, he didn't let the pressure get to him and bowled an outstanding final over, almost defending just seven runs and taking the game to the penultimate delivery. Although Arshdeep received a lot of stick from Indian fans on social media for dropping that catch, Bishnoi credited him for the focus he showed in the 20th over.

Speaking to PTI, here's what Ravi Bishnoi had to say about Arshdeep Singh's mindset:

"Arshdeep is one of the bravest boys that I know. After that catch, you saw how he came and bowled at the death. It never looked as if he was perturbed."

@ROfan_shubhendu



ER of those bowlers:



Arshdeep Singh - 6.51

Bhuvneshwar - 10.08

Harshal Patel - 11.12

Avesh Khan - 18.00



"It could well have been the other way around"- Ravi Bishnoi on Arshdeep's drop

Ravi Bishnoi had a brilliant game against Pakistan, ending up with figures of 1/28. It could have been a match-winning spell had Arshdeep held onto the catch off Bishnoi's bowling.

However, the spinner wasn't frustrated at all as he understood that anybody could have dropped that catch given the pressure of the game as well as the match situation against Pakistan. On this, he stated:

"Paaji mere sabse acche dost hai (Paaji is a dear friend). We all know that dropped catches are part and parcel of the game. It can happen with the best. It could well have been the other way round where he was bowling and I happened to drop the catch."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Arshdeep Singh's father and mother on his son's selection in India's squad for T20 World Cup. Emotional moment for his parents.

Arshdeep Singh's father and mother on his son's selection in India's squad for T20 World Cup. Emotional moment for his parents.https://t.co/U7xWhBbw0r

Arshdeep is a part of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup next month, while Bishnoi will be a traveling reserve. The spinner might get a chance to play in case there is a major injury to any player.

