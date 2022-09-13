"Seeing him this happy sometimes makes me emotional" - Arshdeep Singh's parents react to his T20 World Cup selection

Young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh's parents, Baljit Kaur and Darshan Singh, poignantly reacted to his 2022 T20 World Cup selection on Monday, September 12.

Arshdeep was named in the 15-member squad that will travel to Australia next month for the marquee tournament. His brilliant form, ability to swing the ball in the powerplay, and frugality and proven guile at the death earned him a place ahead of the likes of Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar.

Kaur, who used to cycle 13 kilometers from Kharar to Chandigarh every day to take Arshdeep to his cricket practice sessions, said the youngster's happiness made her nostalgic about their struggles. She told Star Sports:

"Sir, I am also very happy... Seeing him this happy sometimes makes me emotional thinking about the old days. We have struggled a lot as well and now he's reaping the fruits. May God stays with him like this, and he keeps working harder every day."

Darshan, who worked with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for 25 years, hoped Arshdeep could recreate the success of the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, which was also hosted by Australia, in 2022. He said:

"It's a very proud moment because this is the biggest T20 competition. First, he won the Under-19 World Cup and now God has blessed him with the selection in the T20 World Cup. May God help him win this as well and he will keep representing India and bringing happiness."

Arshdeep played just two matches and picked up three wickets in the U-19 World Cup but impressed enough to get him call-ups for multiple inter-state tournaments. He was selected by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) ahead of IPL 2019.

Today, he's the team's most reliable pacer with 40 IPL wickets from 37 games at an average of 26.35. Despite some hiccups, the 23-year-old has emulated that success in T20Is, picking up 14 wickets from 11 games at an average of 20.14.

Arshdeep Singh part of a pace-heavy Indian squad for the T20 World Cup

BCCI @BCCI Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

In addition to Arshdeep, Team India have also picked fellow pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel for the T20 World Cup, with Hardik Pandya being the pace-bowling all-rounder.

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar