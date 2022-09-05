“One dropped catch doesn’t define ability”- India legend shuts trolls targeted at Arshdeep Singh

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has joined the growing list of former players to come out in support of Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh. He gave an epic reply to trollers, citing that one mistake doesn’t define a person's ability.

Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj wrote:

“If you were at the edge of your seat during #IndiavsPak, imagine the pressure on the players in the park! One dropped catch doesn’t define ability. We need to unite as a cricket loving nation and support youngsters instead of criticizing them.”

The left-arm seamer was subject to trolls after dropping a catch in the high-pressure India and Pakistan match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 4).

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12



One dropped catch doesn’t define ability. We need to unite as a cricket loving nation & support youngsters instead of criticising them.



More power to you If you were at the edge of ur seat during #IndiaVSPak , imagine the pressure on the players in the park!One dropped catch doesn’t define ability. We need to unite as a cricket loving nation & support youngsters instead of criticising them.More power to you @arshdeepsinghh If you were at the edge of ur seat during #IndiaVSPak, imagine the pressure on the players in the park! One dropped catch doesn’t define ability. We need to unite as a cricket loving nation & support youngsters instead of criticising them. More power to you @arshdeepsinghh 🇮🇳

The trollers brutally targeted Arshdeep after he put down a sitter in the 18th over bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. Batting on a score of zero, Asif Ali got a thick top-edge as he tried to slog sweep the Indian spinner, which went up in the air. Arshdeep settled underneath at short third man, but to everyone’s surprise, he dropped it.

The drop catch proved costly for the Men in Blue as Asif Ali ended up playing a cameo of 16 runs off eight balls comprising six and two boundaries. A section of fans blamed him for India’s loss in the Super 4 stage.

The Punjab Kings pacer has been impressive since his T20I debut against England in July. The 23-year-old seamer has emerged as a prospect for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. The death overs specialist has scalped 13 wickets in nine T20I matches at an economy rate of 7.26.

“Anyone can make mistakes under pressure”- Virat Kohli backs Arshdeep Singh

Senior batter Virat Kohli came out in support of the youngster following India’s five-wicket loss to Pakistan. He recalled that he, too, had suffered a disappointment in his first game against the arch-rivals.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, he said:

"Even when I played my first game against Pakistan in Champions Trophy, I played a bad shot and got out. Anyone can make mistakes under pressure, and it is natural to feel bad."

Kohli added:

“The team environment is great right now, credit for this goes to management and captain. So, one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again.”

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



Virat Kohli backs Arshdeep Singh after the bowler dropped a catch last night against Pakistan es.pn/3eo8IrO #AsiaCup2022 🗣 "Anyone can make a mistake under pressure" #INDvPAK Virat Kohli backs Arshdeep Singh after the bowler dropped a catch last night against Pakistan 🗣 "Anyone can make a mistake under pressure" #INDvPAK Virat Kohli backs Arshdeep Singh after the bowler dropped a catch last night against Pakistan 👉 es.pn/3eo8IrO #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/FWlFayCOwb

Meanwhile, several former cricketers have supported Arshdeep Singh on social media after a forgetful night for him at the Asia Cup.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want Arshdeep Singh alongside Mohd Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in T20WC? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy