Asia Cup 2022: "Rahul and Kohli's bats will talk" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 clash

Aakash Chopra expects KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to make handsome contributions with the bat in India's Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka in Dubai.

The Men in Blue head into Tuesday's (September 6) game after a reversal against Pakistan at the same venue. While Kohli top-scored for India with a 44-ball 60 in that match, Rahul scored 28 runs off 20 balls.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted Rahul and Kohli to be amongst the runs against the Lankan Lions. He elaborated:

"Rahul and Kohli's bats will talk. I feel KL Rahul will play a match-winning knock today, he might score 70-100 runs. I feel Virat Kohli will continue his form. Both have a very good record against this team. I feel both of them will together definitely score more than 65 runs."

Chopra reckons Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal will strike a few blows with the ball for India. The cricketer-turned-commentator reasoned:

"Bishnoi and Chahal will pick up 3+ wickets, both of them might pick up two wickets apiece. The Dubai pitch is becoming slightly flat. You won't get wickets easily on a flat pitch if you don't have pace, bounce and sideways movement. You will get them only in the death overs and they bowl in the death also these days."

Bishnoi and Chahal picked up a wicket apiece in the Super 4 game against Pakistan. While the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wrist-spinner conceded just 26 runs in his four overs, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner was taken for 43 runs in as many overs.

"More than six sixes will be hit" - Aakash Chopra

A total of 10 sixes were hit in the India-Pakistan game on Sunday.

Chopra expects a few maximums and a high-scoring encounter on Tuesday. He observed:

"I feel more than six sixes will be hit in this match. The ball will be sent into the crowd repeatedly. Expecting a high-scoring game if India bat first. If Sri Lanka bat first, I feel they will also score 160-170. Nearly 350 runs might be scored in this match."

Chopra concluded by opining that Rohit Sharma and Co. will register their first win of the Super 4 stage. The former India opener said:

"The Indian team will win this match. India will 100% win the match if they win the toss. If Sri Lanka win the toss and chase, India will have to score 200 runs. If India is restricted to 170-180, I feel they can be chased here."

Tuesday's game is almost a must-win for India. A loss against Dasun Shanaka's side will almost rule them out of contention for a spot in Sunday's (September 11) title decider.

