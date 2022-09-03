Asia Cup 2022: "What can you and I do in that?" - Aakash Chopra wants Dasun Shanaka to bat higher up the order for Sri Lanka against Afghanistan

Aakash Chopra feels Dasun Shanaka should not hold himself back at No. 6 and instead bat higher up the order for Sri Lanka.

The Lankan Lions will face Afghanistan in the first match of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Saturday, September 3. They will want to reverse the result of the Group B game between the two sides, where Mohammad Nabi's team annihilated them by eight wickets.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned the Sri Lankan skipper's decision to bat down the order, saying:

"Dasun Shanaka - that's a big question. He is batting too low down the order and he has decided he will bat there only because his team needs him there. This is what he is wanting to do, so what can you and I do in that?"

Chopra reckons Shanaka wanting to play the finisher's role could prove counterproductive. The former India opener explained:

"I disagree, I beg to differ, I feel if you come slightly up the order, separate the left-handers a little, it might be better. You will not have to play the finishing role in that case. It actually tends to backfire."

Sri Lanka have three back-to-back left-handers in Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa from No. 3 to No. 5 in their batting order. A promotion for Shanaka could help pose a different challenge to the opposition bowlers.

"Pathum Nissanka doesn't score runs in the second innings" - Aakash Chopra

Pathum Nissanka averages 19.90 in T20I run chases.

While pointing out Pathum Nissanka's poor record in run chases, Chopra hopes Charith Asalanka delivers the goods with the bat for Shanaka's side. He elaborated:

"The problem with Sri Lanka's batting is that Pathum Nissanka doesn't score runs in the second innings, he scores all his runs in the first innings because he plays slow. Charith Asalanka is due for runs. For Sri Lanka's sake, he should bat well."

Cricket16 @Cricket166 Charith Asalanka really needs to step his game up. Hes our best t20i batter apart from Shanaka. He has to do best batter things. Same goes for Nissanka. Charith Asalanka really needs to step his game up. Hes our best t20i batter apart from Shanaka. He has to do best batter things. Same goes for Nissanka.

Reflecting on Sri Lanka's bowling, the renowned commentator feels Maheesh Theekshana could be more lethal than Wanindu Hasaranga on the Sharjah surface, reasoning:

"Theekshana and Hasaranga - brilliant. Theekshana can be more dangerous here, Wanindu Hasaranga bowls a little slow, the one who bowls fast has a greater advantage here. But Wanindu also bowls between the 13th and 17th overs, so if he does that, he has more chances of getting wickets there."

Chopra concluded by saying that Afghanistan are the favorites heading into Saturday's game. He reckons Nabi will be more than a handful for Sri Lanka, considering they have three left-handers in the middle order.

