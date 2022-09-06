Asia Cup 2022: “I don’t see him playing too many matches for India” - Danish Kaneria unimpressed with young pacer

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has termed Avesh Khan’s selection in India’s Asia Cup 2022 squad as a wrong move. According to him, the Men in Blue should have gone for either Mohammad Shami or Mohammed Siraj ahead of Avesh.

25-year-old Avesh went for 53 runs in four overs in the group match against Hong Kong. He was not available for the Super 4 clash against Pakistan on Sunday (September 4) due to illness.

Following their loss to Pakistan, Team India face a must-win situation against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. According to Kaneria, their chances of progressing further in the Asia Cup 2022 might suffer due to poor selection in the bowling department. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he opined:

“Avesh Khan’s selection ahead of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami was not the right one. India should have gone with experience. Avesh has conceded too many runs, and he has become unfit as well now. Even Deepak Chahar was there. India could have picked him as well. As for Avesh, I don’t see him playing too many matches for India after the Asia Cup.”

The young pacer was handed an international debut in February this year after some impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In 15 T20Is, he has claimed 13 wickets at an average of 32.46 and an economy rate of 9.10.

“His natural inswinger is missing” - Danish Kaneria on Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sharing his thoughts on India’s experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kaneria claimed that his effectiveness has been reduced since hasn’t produced his natural inswinger. The 41-year-old said:

“His natural inswinger is missing. We haven’t seen that in the Asia Cup. India need bowlers who can take wickets, not contain. They will have to take Shami for the World Cup. Umesh Yadav has been doing well in the IPL, he can also be considered.”

The former Pakistan cricketer also suggested three changes in the Indian playing XI for their must-win match against the Lankans in Dubai. Kaneria commented:

“I will bring Ravichandran Ashwin in place of Yuzvendra Chahal. Dinesh Karthik should come in for Rishabh Pant. Also, Axar Patel should come in for Deepak Hooda. If Hooda’s bowling is not being utilized, Axar is the better option. This playing XI looks much better.”

India went down to Pakistan by five wickets in their first Super 4 match on Sunday. They put up 181 for 7 batting first, but failed to defend the total as Pakistan got home in the last over.

