Asia Cup 2022: "It will be baptism by pace if Pakistan are brave" - Gautam Gambhir wants Men in Green to play 4 fast bowlers vs Sri Lanka

Gautam Gambhir wants Pakistan to field four pacers in their playing XI in the Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sunday, September 11.

The Men in Green have played three pacers in all five of their matches thus far, with Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan as spin-bowling all-rounders. They replaced Shadab with fellow leg-spinner Usman Qadir when the former was rested for their final Super 4 game against the Lankan Lions.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Gambhir was asked whether it would be baptism by pace for Sri Lanka against the Pakistan fast bowlers in the final. He responded:

"It will be baptism by pace if Pakistan are brave. There is no baptism by pace with just three fast bowlers, it happens with four fast bowlers. You know you will get only the six overs of the powerplay with three fast bowlers."

Gambhir added that Pakistan can afford to go with an extra bowler in their XI. The former India opener explained:

"When you have four fast bowlers you know that even after the powerplay fast bowling will come and out of 20 overs, you will have 16 overs of fast bowling. Every team goes batting heavy in T20 cricket but Pakistan is a team that can go bowling heavy. Their batting might score 150-odd but they should have the bowling to defend that."

𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝗭𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗮𝗿 🇵🇰 @iam_JZK Expecting Pakistan to Go with Four pacers in Playing XI, Dahani should be there in place of Khushdil Shah. Also want Pakistan to break this toss Jinx #AsiaCup Expecting Pakistan to Go with Four pacers in Playing XI, Dahani should be there in place of Khushdil Shah. Also want Pakistan to break this toss Jinx #AsiaCup

Pakistan have struggled with their batting in their last two Super 4 games. They are unlikely to go a batter short into the final in such a scenario.

"If Pakistan have to do well in the World Cup, they will have to go in with four fast bowlers" - Gautam Gambhir

Pakistan are currently missing the services of Shaheen Afridi due to a knee injury.

Gambhir added that an extra pacer could be the key to Pakistan's success in the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia later this year. He elaborated:

"If Pakistan have to do well in the World Cup, they will have to go in with four fast bowlers. Give more responsibilities and trust Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, and they will deliver."

Gambhir was further asked to pick the likely winner of the Asia Cup. The cricketer-turned-commentator replied:

"If Pakistan goes in with four fast bowlers, with Hasan Ali batting at No. 8, then Pakistan. If Pakistan goes in with three fast bowlers, then Sri Lanka."

Adv. Mian Omer🇵🇰 @Iam_Mian

Hasan Ali has no place in team.. Agree or Not 🙂 but bitter Truth is thatHasan Ali has no place in team.. #PAKvsSL Agree or Not 🙂 but bitter Truth is thatHasan Ali has no place in team..#PAKvsSL https://t.co/XEHpImrXbM

Hasan Ali conceded 25 runs in the three overs he bowled in the Super 4 game against Sri Lanka and did not look too threatening. Pakistan will likely go with the quartet of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain and Shahnawaz Dahani even if they opt to field four pacers.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Pakistan play four pacers in the Asia Cup final? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna