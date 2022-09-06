Create

Asia Cup 2022: "Man sold TV to buy remote" - Indian fans slam management for backing Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda over Dinesh Karthik 

Fans were unhappy to see India's lower middle-order collapse once again against Sri Lanka.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Sep 06, 2022 10:47 PM IST

Team India failed to get an explosive finish to their innings for the second game in a row as they ended up with 173/8 in their 20 overs in the Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

After losing a couple of early wickets, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav stitched together a brilliant partnership and it looked like the Men in Blue would score way beyond the 180-run mark.

But that wasn't to be the case as the Sri Lankan bowlers continued their impressive performance at the death and restricted India to a total that looked to be below par. The likes of Deepak Hooda (3) and Rishabh Pant (17) once again didn't make the most of their opportunities, while Hardik Pandya (17) failed to deliver for the second game in a row.

Fans on Twitter slammed the management for once again benching Dinesh Karthik as his absence was felt dearly by the team. They also trolled the likes of Pant and Hooda for not delivering when needed. Here are some of the reactions:

We all are too obsessed with Rishabh Pant . Since his debut I don't think there is any other player who is under the radar everytime he is playing. #RishabhPant #INDvSL #IndiaVsSriLanka
Our team combination is so shit tbhImagine playing Hooda at 7 & that too when he's not to bowlJust a month ago, he was used as opener & now directly 7th+Also, DK is clear of Pant with & without lefty taxWe're wasting DK#AsiaCupT20
Hardik Pandya - 23.26 AvgRishabh Pant - 23.43 AvgBoth are Only Indian batters with Less than 25 Average in T20I format(Min 50 Innings)#INDvsSL
Rishabh pant after playing some balls.#AsiaCupT20 #RishabhPant https://t.co/4W99zrx4Bx
Rope given to Pant in t20is https://t.co/pRBpJQvTe6
anyway my golu molu pant playing his 57th trial match
Rishabh Pant should be in Guinness book of world records for seemingly being the only left-hander in the country right now.
Rishabh Pant has proved it again that he's not a good T20 player.
Can't even blame Hooda 😊Man batted at 3-4 in last 8 months and Team management chooses him to bat at 7 instead of Axar Patel and Dinesh Karthik 🥰😊😭😭
You have DK the finisher, yet you select Pant and Hooda over him . Jai Ho !!
Hooda is not a natural finisher. Our finisher is sitting in pavilion cooling his heels. How to follow the thinking of captain-coach if no one explains this sh1t?
3,6,9,8,5 today, again a poor phase for India in 13 - 17 overs. If Hardik wants to take responsibility, he should come after Hooda twitter.com/CaughtAtGully/…
Dropped dk for hooda/pant https://t.co/LOPlD6FtZH
Yes, I still do not get why Hooda is being picked ahead of DK.I understand Hooda batting up the order, but not at this position.This is a specialist's slot. twitter.com/rs_zorro/statu…
Make Hooda watch Jayasuriya's leaked video as punishment
If Hooda don't bowl today, the management needs to be questioned why DK was benched?

Team India lost too many wickets at the death once again

The problem with India's ultra-attacking batting approach is that they have found themselves short of wickets in hand when it comes to the final overs.

Rohit Sharma's scintillating 72 along with some good support from Suryakumar Yadav (34) gave their team hopes of putting on a daunting total.

But the Sri Lankans mixed their lengths really well that led to the Men in Blue losing wickets at regular intervals. Hardik and Pant were caught at mid-wicket, while Hooda was cleaned up while trying to play a scoop shot.

In response, the Sri Lankan openers have got off to a dream start and seem to be in the driver's seat at the time of writing. Only an almighty collapse from their side could see the opposition snatch a win. But at the moment, it's looking all gloomy for the Men in Blue.

Edited by Ankush Das

