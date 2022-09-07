Asia Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs Afghanistan Match 10

Pakistan cemented their place in the top two of the Asia Cup 2022 points table with a one-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday night. It seemed like Afghanistan would pull off an upset win over the Men in Green, but Naseem Shah's incredible hits in the final over guided Pakistan home.

Afghanistan were in a do-or-die situation heading into their match against Pakistan. Since they lost their first match of the Super 4 round against Sri Lanka, the Mohammad Nabi-led outfit needed to defeat Pakistan to keep themselves alive in the competition.

A win for Afghanistan would have also kept India alive in the tournament. But Pakistan's thrilling win dashed all those hopes, knocking India out of contention for a berth in Sunday's final.

Sri Lanka will remain in the top two, irrespective of the results of the remaining games in the Super 4 round.

India will have to defeat Afghanistan on Thursday to avoid finishing last in the Asia Cup 2022 points table

Wednesday night's result has confirmed a Pakistan vs Sri Lanka final for the Asia Cup 2022. For the first time since 2014, India have failed to earn a place in the Asia Cup final. Despite entering the tournament as favorites, the Men in Blue have crashed out early by faltering in important matches.

Two more matches remain in the Super 4 round. The Thursday game between India and Afghanistan will determine which team will finish last in the Asia Cup 2022 points table.

Meanwhile, the battle between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Friday will decide the table-toppers of the tournament.

