AUS vs WI 2022: “You are not allowed to do this!” – Gautam Gambhir stunned by Kyle Mayers’ monstrous six

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was completely stunned by an astounding shot from West Indies batter Kyle Mayers. The southpaw smashed a breathtaking six into the second tier during the first T20I against Australia in Queensland on Wednesday (October 5).

The incident occurred in the fourth over bowled by Cameron Green. Mayers cleared his front leg, punched it from the back foot and timed it to perfection over sweeper cover.

Reacting to the stellar shot, Gambhir wrote on Twitter:

“You are not allowed to do this! @kyle_mayers”

Opening the batting, Mayers top-scored for the Windies with 39 runs off 36 balls, which included a six and five fours. He helped West Indies reach 145/9 in 20 overs. Josh Hazlewood scalped three wickets while Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins took a couple of wickets each. Meanwhile, Green also picked up a wicket.

The Aussies will look to bounce back strongly after losing the recently concluded T20I series against India.

The defending champions will also look to put their best foot forward on home soil in the T20 World Cup later this month.

Kyle Mayers named in West Indies squad for T20 World Cup

Kyle Mayers has been named in the West Indies squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this month. He was phenomenal in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The southpaw smashed 366 runs and scalped eight wickets for the Barbados Royals in 12 matches of the tournament. He will look to continue his excellent form in the upcoming T20Is.

The two-time World Cup champions will compete in the Qualifiers for a place in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup: Nicolas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer and Odean Smith.

