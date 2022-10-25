Leg-spinner Adam Zampa's participation in Australia's upcoming Super 12 contest against Sri Lanka is in doubt after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The T20 World Cup 2022 guidelines allow players to partake despite being infected, with the instance already occurring once when Ireland's George Dockrell played against Sri Lanka in the preliminary qualification stage.

Zampa is reportedly suffering from minor symptoms, which will keep his status for the upcoming contest very much alive. The Aussies are still keeping the leg-spinner available for selection, with a very late call set to be made regarding his involvement.

He is a vital cog in the Australian playing XI after emerging as one of the top spinners in the world. He had a rough outing in the hosts' T20 World Cup against New Zealand, much like the rest of the bowling unit. He finished with figures of 1-39, claiming the wicket of Kane Williamson in the process.

Should the leg-spinner not feature, Aaron Finch and Co. are likely to turn to Ashton Agar to don the primary spinner role.

The left-arm spinner has played six T20Is in 2022, all of them against Sri Lanka. He has not conceded over 27 runs across any of those matches, but will pose a different challenge while bowling in Perth, should he feature.

Australia are desperate for a win to get their campaign underway

A big defeat at the hands of New Zealand might prove to be heavy during the business end of the Super 12 stage. But as things stand, their qualification hopes are still intact and in their hands as long as they win their remaining matches.

Australia are scheduled to take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday, October 25. at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Dasun Shanaka's side began their Super 12 campaign on a bright note, following a comfortable win over Ireland in Hobart on Sunday, October 23.

