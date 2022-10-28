"Bichare ko dard hua hai rone do"- Fans troll Shoaib Akhtar for distasteful comments on India after Pakistan's defeat to Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar made a strong claim after Pakistan suffered another heartbreaking defeat in the T20 World Cup, this time against Zimbabwe. In a video on his YouTube channel, Akhtar slammed Babar Azam and his men for their lack of planning.

However, he also said something that triggered the Indian fans and he faced some flak from them on social media. Shoaib Akhtar believes that Team India won't progress to the final of the T20 World Cup and their campaign will end in the semifinals itself. Here's what he said:

"Maine pehle bhi ye bola tha, ki Pakistan iss hafte Pakistan waapis aajaegi, aur agle hafte India waapis aajaegi. Vo bhi semifinal khel ke vaapis aa jaaegi. Vo bhi koi itne tees maar khan nahin hai. (I had predicted this long back that Pakistan will return this week, and India will return next week after playing the semifinal. Even they don't have great players.)"

This certainly didn't go down well with the fans of the Men in Blue as they felt there was no need to mention their team when Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe. Here are some of the reactions:

Yashraj @yashhitange twitter.com/concussion__su… Kanav Bali🏏 @Concussion__Sub Shoaib Akhtar predicts that India will also return home after the semis since they are also not that good (or as he says 'Tees Maar Khan'). Shoaib Akhtar predicts that India will also return home after the semis since they are also not that good (or as he says 'Tees Maar Khan'). https://t.co/zj5BFnjXYI Yaar hamare yaha qudarat ka nizam Nahi hota shoaib bhai Yaar hamare yaha qudarat ka nizam Nahi hota shoaib bhai 😭 twitter.com/concussion__su… https://t.co/21j3iIHrsk

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Kanav Bali🏏 @Concussion__Sub Shoaib Akhtar predicts that India will also return home after the semis since they are also not that good (or as he says 'Tees Maar Khan'). Shoaib Akhtar predicts that India will also return home after the semis since they are also not that good (or as he says 'Tees Maar Khan'). https://t.co/zj5BFnjXYI Sounds like a kid being salty over nothing. There's no use cursing us, mate. You're no match. twitter.com/Concussion__Su… Sounds like a kid being salty over nothing. There's no use cursing us, mate. You're no match. twitter.com/Concussion__Su…

ICT(NICK) @CrushCrickett Kanav Bali🏏 @Concussion__Sub Shoaib Akhtar predicts that India will also return home after the semis since they are also not that good (or as he says 'Tees Maar Khan'). Shoaib Akhtar predicts that India will also return home after the semis since they are also not that good (or as he says 'Tees Maar Khan'). https://t.co/zj5BFnjXYI Jeaulosy at it's peak twitter.com/Concussion__Su… Jeaulosy at it's peak twitter.com/Concussion__Su…

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Kanav Bali🏏 @Concussion__Sub Shoaib Akhtar predicts that India will also return home after the semis since they are also not that good (or as he says 'Tees Maar Khan'). Shoaib Akhtar predicts that India will also return home after the semis since they are also not that good (or as he says 'Tees Maar Khan'). https://t.co/zj5BFnjXYI Need to win this cup badly now. twitter.com/Concussion__Su… Need to win this cup badly now. twitter.com/Concussion__Su…

Aniket Anjan 🇮🇳🇮🇳 @AnjanAniket

🥱 twitter.com/Concussion__Su… Kanav Bali🏏 @Concussion__Sub Shoaib Akhtar predicts that India will also return home after the semis since they are also not that good (or as he says 'Tees Maar Khan'). Shoaib Akhtar predicts that India will also return home after the semis since they are also not that good (or as he says 'Tees Maar Khan'). https://t.co/zj5BFnjXYI obsession with India obsession with India 🥱 twitter.com/Concussion__Su…

Hriday @Hriday1812 Kanav Bali🏏 @Concussion__Sub Shoaib Akhtar predicts that India will also return home after the semis since they are also not that good (or as he says 'Tees Maar Khan'). Shoaib Akhtar predicts that India will also return home after the semis since they are also not that good (or as he says 'Tees Maar Khan'). https://t.co/zj5BFnjXYI Whatever man, still better than losing against Zimbabwe. twitter.com/Concussion__Su… Whatever man, still better than losing against Zimbabwe. twitter.com/Concussion__Su…

Aman @AmanDVSJ twitter.com/Concussion__Su… Kanav Bali🏏 @Concussion__Sub Shoaib Akhtar predicts that India will also return home after the semis since they are also not that good (or as he says 'Tees Maar Khan'). Shoaib Akhtar predicts that India will also return home after the semis since they are also not that good (or as he says 'Tees Maar Khan'). https://t.co/zj5BFnjXYI Bichare ko dard hua hai rone do Bichare ko dard hua hai rone do 😂😂 twitter.com/Concussion__Su…

Sikander Raza Stan 🏏 @CricManjit

Happens !! Kanav Bali🏏 @Concussion__Sub Shoaib Akhtar predicts that India will also return home after the semis since they are also not that good (or as he says 'Tees Maar Khan'). Shoaib Akhtar predicts that India will also return home after the semis since they are also not that good (or as he says 'Tees Maar Khan'). https://t.co/zj5BFnjXYI Man looks frustrated after losing to ZimbabweHappens !! twitter.com/Concussion__Su… Man looks frustrated after losing to ZimbabweHappens !! twitter.com/Concussion__Su…

Yashraj @yashhitange Well nothing new @shoaib100mph is being salty like many Pak Ex-Cricketers, recently Aqib Javed cried about toss, and now Shoaib talking about India packing their bags next week, this things doesn't make me feel anything for their team. #t20worldcup Well nothing new @shoaib100mph is being salty like many Pak Ex-Cricketers, recently Aqib Javed cried about toss, and now Shoaib talking about India packing their bags next week, this things doesn't make me feel anything for their team. #t20worldcup

Archer @poserarcher twitter.com/Concussion__Su… Kanav Bali🏏 @Concussion__Sub Shoaib Akhtar predicts that India will also return home after the semis since they are also not that good (or as he says 'Tees Maar Khan'). Shoaib Akhtar predicts that India will also return home after the semis since they are also not that good (or as he says 'Tees Maar Khan'). https://t.co/zj5BFnjXYI Obsessed with India. Bro there are literally 10 other teams but one loss and their focus shifts to India Obsessed with India. Bro there are literally 10 other teams but one loss and their focus shifts to India👎 twitter.com/Concussion__Su…

Shoaib Akhtar tore into Pakistan team and management

Shoaib Akhtar mainly questioned the tactics of Pakistan captain Babar Azam and felt that he is just not good enough. He has also been speaking about the approach of the batting line-up for a long time, and was convinced that it would get exposed on a big stage like the T20 World Cup.

On this, he stated:

"I have said this before, and I am saying it again that with our top and middle-order, we can achieve big success. We can't win consistently. Pakistan have a bad captain."

Shoaib Akhtar also elaborated on various flaws in the team and added:

"Babar should bat one down. Major flaw in Shaheen Shah Afridi's fitness. Major flaw in the captaincy, and major flaws in the management. We will back you but what brand of cricket are you playing? You can't just walk into a tournament and expect that the opposition will let you win."

Pakistan are yet to win a T20I on Australian soil.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes