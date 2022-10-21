Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes Team India should go with Mohammed Shami's extra pace over Harshal Patel's versatility for their opening T20 World Cup contest against Pakistan on Sunday, October 23.

Shami was drafted into the main squad following a back injury to pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

He has only bowled a solitary over heading into the 2022 T20 World Cup but managed to answer a lot of questions and cast away any remaining doubts with those six deliveries.

The right-arm fast bowler claimed three wickets while giving away just four runs after coming on to bowl the final over against Australia in a warm-up contest at the Gabba.

Choosing Shami over the struggling Harshal Patel for the opening clash against Pakistan, Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel:

"You have to go with Shami over Harshal Patel due to the extra pace. Just to add a little bit of variety to the bowling attack."

Shami's last T20I appearance came during T20 World Cup 2021. Since then, he has only been reserved for ODI and Test cricket, despite a formidable Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Expressing his thoughts over the wicket-keeping option debate, Hogg said:

"I may think about going with Rishabh Pant against the spin of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. Karthik is just dynamite in those final four overs."

Dinesh Karthik has emerged as the top wicketkeeping option for Rohit Sharma's side due to his finishing abilities. Rishabh Pant's woes in the shortest format continue with his only unique selling point being his left-handed batting stance.

The Delhi-born player was even given a couple of opportunities at the top of the order, but he failed to make the most of it.

Brad Hogg playing XI for India's matches against Pakistan and South Africa

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami.

