“Batter breaks the law…‘Spirit of cricket’ has become redundant” – Brad Hogg unhappy with Deepak Chahar for not running out batsman backing up too far

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has expressed his dissatisfaction at Indian pacer Deepak Chahar for avoiding a run-out against Tristan Stubbs at the non-striker’s end during the third T20I in Indore on Tuesday (October 4).

He was unhappy as the batter showed no disappointment with his actions, even though the bowler opted not to use the form of dismissal colloquially known as 'Mankading' to send him back to the pavilion.

The Aussie reminded the bowlers that they need to rise above the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ in the same fashion that they use the Decision Review System (DRS) to contest the umpire’s decision.

Hogg wrote on Twitter:

“Chahar is praised for a good gesture, yet no dissapointment about the batters action. Batter breaks the law, bowler doesn't use the law. We don't accept umpires decision with use of DRS as well, 'Spirit of cricket' has become redundant.”

The incident occurred in the 16th over of the South African innings. Stubbs was backing up too far without even looking at the bowler. Chahar aborted his run up and warned the batsman for being out of his crease. The Indian seamer had a smile on his face after the incident and the batsman seemingly didn't repeat his mistake in the remainder of the innings.

The mode of dismissal again became a huge talking point after Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma dismissed England batter Charlotte Dean in a Women's ODI last month.

It is worth mentioning that the mode of dismissal now falls under the run-out category in the 'Laws of Cricket'.

Deepak Chahar named on the standby list for T20 World Cup

Deepak Chahar has been named on the standby list of the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this month. He picked up three wickets in as many T20Is for the Men in Blue against South Africa.

The right-arm seamer is an option to replace injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the main squad for the showpiece event in Australia.

The all-rounder is also a handy lower-order batsman. On Tuesday, he smashed 31 off 17 balls, including three sixes and two boundaries against the Proteas.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will play a couple of T20 World Cup warm-up matches against Australia (October 17) and New Zealand (October 19). The action will then shift to 'Super 12' stage where the Men in Blue will play the opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (October 23).

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (replacement yet to be announced), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar.

Deepak Chahar to play in IND vs SA ODIs

Deepak Chahar will next be seen in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, slated to kick off in Lucknow on Thursday (October 6). The remaining matches of the series will be played at Ranchi (October 9) and New Delhi (October 11).

The Indian team management might assess his performances in the next three matches before taking a final call on their 15th member ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar.

