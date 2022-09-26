Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Match 30

The 30th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2022) saw the Guyana Amazon Warriors lock horns with the Barbados Royals at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Monday, September 26. A solid performance saw the Warriors beat the Royals comprehensively to book a place in the first qualifier.

After being asked to bat first, the Royals’ batters never got going as they were bundled out on 125, with Jason Holder top-scoring with 42. Shakib Al Hasan scored a fifty to help the Warriors chase down the total in the 15th over with five wickets in hand.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors finished the league stage in the second position, with five wins in 10 games. They sit below the Barbados Royals with 11 points to their name.

The Royals, despite losing their last league game, finished as table-toppers with 16 points. They managed to win eight out of 10 games and looked flawless in the league stage of the competition.

The Saint Lucia Kings pipped the Jamaica Tallawahs to finish in the third position, thanks to a better net run rate. Both the Kings and the Tallawahs have nine points each and will face each other in the Eliminator.

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots finished with eight points to their name. They managed to win three out of 10 games and failed to qualify for the playoffs. The Trinbago Knight Riders also had a similar fate, finishing with seven points. The Knight Riders were the wooden spoon holders of CPL 2022.

CPL 2022: Barbados Royals to face Guyana Amazon Warriors in first qualifier on Tuesday

The first qualifier of CPL 2022 will see the top two teams from the group stage lock horns on Tuesday, September 27. Table-toppers Barbados Royals will take on second-placed Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. A cracker of a contest is on the cards as a place in the final will be at stake.

The Warriors are still unbeaten at home this season, whereas the Royals have looked flawless in the competition so far. However, their last meeting at the same venue saw the Warriors outplay the Royals.

