Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match 25

Guyana Amazon Warriors faced Jamaica Tallawahs in the 25th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. It was a closely fought contest and the Warriors managed to hold their nerves to finish on the winning side and keep their playoffs hopes alive.

After being asked to bat first, the Guyana Amazon Warriors posted 178 on the board, thanks to a fifty from Shai Hope. In reply, Tallawahs’ opener Brandon King smashed a scintillating century but lacked support from the other end as they fell short by 12 runs.

With this win, the Guyana Amazon Warriors kept their hopes alive in CPL 2022. They are still placed at the bottom of the table, but if they win their remaining three games, they will seal a berth in the playoffs.

How rest of the CPL teams stack up

Barbados Royals have already qualified for the playoffs and sit comfortably at the top of the table with 16 points to their name.

Saint Lucia Kings sit below the Royals with eight points. They have a superior net run-rate of 0.405 when compared to 0.249 of the Jamaica Tallawahs, who missed a chance to go second.

Trinbago Knight Riders are placed fourth in the points table with seven points. They have two games remaining and need to be bring out their A-game to gain qualification.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have six points to their name and sit fifth in the points table. They have managed to win only two out of nine and need to be at their absolute best in their last league game. A loss would mean that they would get knocked out of the competition.

The race for the CPL playoffs is getting intense as five sides are competing for it. It remains to be seen who eventually qualifies.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far