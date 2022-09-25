Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match 28

Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Trinbago Knight Riders comprehensively in the 28th match of the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to book a place in the playoffs. The Providence Stadium in Guyana hosted this exciting contest.

After being asked to bat first, contributions from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60) and Shakib Al Hasan (35) helped the Warriors post 173 on the board. The Knight Riders faltered in the chase as they were knocked over for 136.

Shakib picked up three wickets to help the Warriors win the game by 37 runs. With this, the Warriors qualified for the playoffs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors turned the tables around in their home leg. They have played three games so far at home and are yet to lose. With this win, they have sealed a berth in the playoffs. They are placed second in the points table with nine points and will want to come out on top against the Barbados Royals in their last league game.

The Royals will finish as CPL 2022 table-toppers irrespective of any result on Sunday in their fixture against the Warriors. They have won eight out of nine games so far and have 16 points to their name. They will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum.

Saint Lucia Kings are placed in third position in the points table. They have eight points to their name and are ahead of the Jamaica Tallawahs with a better net run-rate. The Kings have a net run-rate of 0.314 compared to 0.249 of the Tallawahs. Both sides have won four games so far and will look to avoid a heavy defeat to finish in the top four.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots sit below the Tallawahs with eight points. They have a poor net run-rate of -1.184 and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs hang by a thread.

Trinbago Knight Riders have been knocked out of the CPL, following their loss against the Warriors. Kieron Pollard’s side managed to win only three out of ten games and finished bottom of the CPL table with seven points.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far