Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match 26

Match 26 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2022) saw Trinbago Knight Riders take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Thursday, September 22. It was a nail-biting contest and the Patriots managed to hold their nerves to finish on the winning side.

Batting first, the Patriots posted 163 on the board, thanks to a fifty from Sherfane Rutherford (78) and a cameo from Dewald Brevis (30*). In response, Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert scored a fifty but lacked support from the other end.

Andre Russell hit some lusty blows in the end but fell short by seven runs. With this win, the Patriots are still alive in the competition.

With this win, the Patriots grabbed two crucial points and have taken their tally to eight. They are placed fourth in the points table and will qualify for the playoffs if the other results go their way.

Trinbago Knight Riders, meanwhile, will have to win their last game to stand any chance of qualifying for the CPL 2022 playoffs. They are placed below the Patriots with seven points to their name.

Barbados Royals continue to lead CPL 2022 points table

Barbados Royals continue to remain at the top and will finish the league stage at the top. They have won eight out of nine games so far and have 16 points to their name.

Below them sit the Saint Lucia Kings, who have managed to win four games out of eight. Jamaica Tallawahs also have eight points and are placed below the Kings due to a lower net run rate than the Kings. The Kings have a net run rate of +0.05 compared to Tallawahs' +0.279.

Guyana Amazon Warriors continue to reel at the bottom of the CPL 2022 points table. They have five points to their name but have three games remaining. If they win all their remaining fixtures, they will seal a berth in the playoffs.

The battle for the last three spots continues to get interesting as some exciting fixtures are on our way in the next few days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far