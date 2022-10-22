"Could be a toss-up between Axar and Ashwin" - Rajkumar Sharma picks India's bowling attack for IND vs PAK match in T20 World Cup 2022

Former Delhi cricketer and Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has given his opinion on what could be India's bowling attack against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener at the MCG on Sunday.

Rajkumar Sharma feels the Men in Blue will opt for three pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh, along with the all-round option of Hardik Pandya. However, he had something interesting to say about the spin department.

Speaking to India News on Saturday, Rajkumar Sharma stated that he would pick just one between Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin as he would like leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to start. He said:

"I feel India will definitely play Chahal and it could be a toss-up between Axar and Ashwin if the drop-in pitch is dry. Pakistan's spinners can bat, but so can both Axar and Ashwin. I feel they will go with Bhuvi, Shami, Arshdeep and Hardik as the fourth pacer, along with two spinners."

Rajkumar Sharma on Pakistan's bowling drills

The entire Pakistan contingent worked really hard in the nets on Friday and seemed determined to make things tough for the Men in Blue. Interestingly, bowling coach Shaun Tait asked the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah to bowl with the older balls too.

Rakjkumar Sharma feels it was a great move by the former Australian speedster as it is important for bowlers to adapt to different situations in the shortest format.

On this, Rajkumar opined:

"Bowling with the new ball and with an older ball is a completely different ball game in T20 cricket. You see some bowlers who are really good with the new ball but not as effective with the older one. So it is a smart call from Shaun Tait to work with his bowlers according to the match situation."

Will India counter Pakistan's pace battery and get the better of them? Let us know in the comments.

