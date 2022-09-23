CPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Johnson Charles and Alzarri Joseph continue to lead the charts – Updated after Match 26

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots beat Trinbago Knight Riders in the 26th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2022) to stay alive in the race to the playoffs. The Providence Stadium in Guyana hosted this exciting contest on Thursday, September 22.

The Patriots posted 163 runs on the board after Sherfane Rutherford scored a brilliant fifty. Dewald Brevis also played a sensational cameo of 30* off just six balls, hitting five sixes. Daryn Dupavillon picked up three wickets for the Knight Riders.

In response, Tim Seifert scored a fighting fifty to keep the Trinbago Knight Riders in the hunt. Andre Russell played a fantastic cameo of 29 off 17 balls in the end but it wasn’t enough as they finished their innings on 156/7, losing the game by seven runs. Sheldon Cottrell picked up three wickets for the Patriots to help them defend the total successfully.

CPL 2022 Most Runs List

Johnson Charles is the leading run scorer in the CPL 2022.

There isn’t much change in the most runs list in CPL 2022. Johnson Charles of Saint Lucia Kings continues to lead the charts, having scored 342 runs in eight matches. He averages a hefty 48.86 with the bat and will be eager to contribute in their last two games.

Jamaica Tallawahs’ opening batter Brandon King sits below Charles in the most runs list. He has scored 326 runs in nine matches and has given his side solid starts in the competition so far. He hit a sensational century against Guyana Amazon Warriors in his last game and will look to keep the momentum going.

Kyle Mayers occupies the third spot, having scored 311 runs at an average of 34.56. He has hit three fifties in this edition of the CPL and will be eager to step up in the CPL 2022 playoffs. He has been a vital cog in the Royals’ batting lineup and will be a key for them to go all the way in the competition.

CPL 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 26

Alzarri Joseph continues to impress everyone. Playing for Saint Lucia Kings, Joseph has already picked up 15 wickets in eight matches and is leading the bowling charts. He averages 14.60 with the ball and will look to step up in their next clash against the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Experienced all-rounder Jason Holder has once again proved his worth in the shortest format. He has contributed with both bat and ball for the Barbados Royals and helped them reach the playoffs. He has picked 14 wickets in nine matches and sits below Joseph in the list of most wickets in the competition.

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is also having a brilliant season. He has picked up 13 wickets in nine matches for Jamaica Tallawahs, at an average of 15.38. Obed McCoy also has 13 wickets to his name and follows Amir in the list.

