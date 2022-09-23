CPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Johnson Charles and Alzarri Joseph top the charts – Updated after Match 27

Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Saint Lucia Kings in the 27th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022. The Providence Stadium in Guyana played host to this high-scoring affair where the home side came out victorious.

Batting first, the Saint Lucia Kings posted a mammoth 194 on the board thanks to their skipper Faf du Plessis, who smashed an outstanding century. The Warriors picked up five wickets in total, with Shakib Al Hasan taking two.

Chasing 195, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a quickfire fifty at the top of the order. Shai Hope’s well-composed knock of 59* helped them get across the line in the last over. Mark Deyal picked up two wickets for the Kings but it wasn’t enough as they lost the game by six wickets.

CPL 2022 Most Runs List

Kyle Mayers sits third in the most runs list of CPL 2022

Johnson Charles, despite not featuring in the XI against the Warriors, sits comfortably at the top of the list of top run-scorers in CPL 2022. He has amassed 342 runs in eight matches. He will hope to play for the Saint Lucia Kings in their last league game against the Tallawahs.

Brandon King of Jamaica Tallawahs follows Charles on the list, having scored 326 runs in nine matches. He averages 36.22 with the bat and is striking at 135.83. He is a key member in the Tallawahs’ batting lineup.

Kyle Mayers of Barbados Royals sits in fourth position with 311 runs in nine matches. He has smashed three fifties in the tournament so far and has played a vital role in their qualification to the playoffs.

Saint Lucia Kings’ skipper Faf du Plessis has jumped to the fourth spot after smashing a sensational ton. It has taken his tally to 291 runs in eight games.

CPL 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 27

Alzarri Joseph of Saint Lucia Kings bowled brilliantly in their game against the Warriors. He finished with figures of 1/20 in a match where close to 400 runs were scored. He has now taken his tally to 16 wickets and leads the bowling charts in CPL 2022.

Jason Holder of Barbados Royals follows Joseph on the most wickets taken list. He has taken 14 wickets at an average of 14.21 in nine games and is leading the bowling attack for the Royals. He has been very good with his change of pace and has played a vital role in his side’s eight wins in nine games.

Jamaica Tallawahs' opening bowler Mohammad Amir sits below Holder with 13 wickets in nine matches. He has bowled beautifully this season and will hope to help his side reach the playoffs.

Another left-arm quick in Obed McCoy follows Amir with 13 wickets. He has been very good in death overs and has performed consistently for the Barbados Royals this season.

