CPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Johnson Charles and Alzarri Joseph top charts – Updated after Match 28

Guyana Amazon Warriors faced the Trinbago Knight Riders in the 28th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). A solid performance from the Warriors at the Providence Stadium in Guyana saw them knock the Knight Riders out of the competition.

Thanks to contributions from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60) and Shakib Al Hasan (35), the Warriors posted 173-6. Sunil Narine bowled beautifully, picking up two wickets for 23 runs for the Knight Riders.

In response, the Knight Riders faltered, as they never got going, losing wickets at regular intervals. Samit Patel was the top-scorer with 34 as they were knocked out 136. Shakib Al Hasan grabbed three wickets for the Warriors. Junior Sinclair and Imran Tahir also chipped in with a couple of wickets apiece.

CPL 2022 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Match 28

Johnson Charles leads the batting charts in the ninth edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He has scored 342 runs in eight games at an average of 48.86. He has hit five fifties so far and has played a key role for the Saint Lucia Kings.

Brandon King of Jamaica Tallawahs is having a wonderful season. Opening the batting, King has given the Tallawahs solid starts in the competition and will look to perform similarly in the upcoming games. He has scored 326 runs in nine games.

Barbados Royals’ opener Kyle Mayers follows King in the list. The left-hander has amassed 311 runs in nine games. He is averaging 34.56 and has played a crucial role in the Royals qualifying for the playoffs. He will look to step up in the knockouts.

CPL 2022 Most Wickets List

St Kitts Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Saint Lucia Kings’ pacer Alzarri Joseph is the leading wicket-taker in the CPL this season. He has picked up 16 wickets in nine games at an impressive average of 14.94. He has been very good with the new ball as well as at the death and is leading the bowling attack brilliantly.

Jason Holder of Barbados Royals sits below Joseph with 14 wickets in nine games. He's having a fabulous season with the ball and has been economical. He has plenty of experience at the highest level and has stepped up every time his team needs. Holder will now look to contribute in the playoffs.

Mohammad Amir of Jamaica Tallawahs follows Holder in the wicket-taking charts with 13 wickets at an average of 15.38. Obed McCoy of Barbados Royals has also picked up 13 wickets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far