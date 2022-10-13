Dhanashree Verma flaunts special 'Mehendi' featuring Yuzvendra Chahal's jersey on Karwa Chauth 

Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to his Instagram account on Thursday, October 13, to share an adorable post wishing his wife, Dhanashree Verma, a happy Karwa Chauth.

Along with a couple photograph, Chahal also shared a few images of Dhanashree, in which she can be seen wearing a red 'Salwar' suit for the special occasion.

Her 'Mehendi' caught the attention of many fans, as it featured the spinner's number three jersey. Chahal posted on Instagram:

"Happy Karva Chauth wifey ❤️😘 Love you 🌹"

Meanwhile, Chahal is currently in Australia with the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. The crafty spinner was last seen in action during the Men in Blue's first practice match against Western Australia on Monday, October 10, where he bagged two wickets while conceding 15 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal expected to play a major role for Team India at the T20 World Cup 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal is the lone leg-spinner in India's T20 World Cup squad.

While Chahal has been inconsistent in his recent outings, he continues to be a vital cog in India's white-ball teams. He has an impressive record in T20 cricket and could be skipper Rohit Sharma's go-to man at the showpiece event.

He failed to make a significant impact in the home T20I series against Australia, picking up just two wickets from three matches and finishing with an economy rate of 9.12. The 32-year-old will be hoping to bounce back by coming up with an impressive showing at the ICC event.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. The much-awaited contest is set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

The Rohit Sharma-led side are also scheduled to take on Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19, respectively, in their warmup fixtures.

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (replacement yet to be announced), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

