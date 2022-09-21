"Don't know if someone has promised Bhuvneshwar Kumar he will bowl 19th over" - Salman Butt slams India's death bowling in 1st T20I vs Australia

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt expressed his unhappiness over India's decision to give the 19th over of the Australian innings to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first T20I on Tuesday, September 20.

Despite Kumar's failure to curtail runs in the 19th over of run-chases during Asia Cup 2022, the Men in Blue persisted with him to do the job in the series opener against the Aussies. The fast bowler leaked 16 runs in the over, bringing the equation down to two runs off the final six balls.

Speaking on his YouTube channel after India's defeat against Australia, Butt sarcastically commented:

"I don't know if someone has promised Bhuvneshwar Kumar he will bowl the 19th over. It is beyond my understanding how you can bring Bhuvneshwar into the attack for key overs while defending a target. I don't think that tactic is worth it because he neither has the pace nor reverse swing."

Matthew Wade was the hero for Australia as his unbeaten 45-run knock helped the visitors secure an easy win with four balls to spare. Making another sarcastic comment about how Indian bowlers made Wade's job easier in Mohali, Butt added:

"Everyone is praising Matthew Wade. Yes, he played well, but if he ever gets a Genie, he would say that give me a slower one on the leg-side. Indian bowlers just did that. What he wanted, India gave him."

"They cannot bank on the bowlers whom they are banking on right now"- Salman Butt names 3 bowlers who can replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Salman Butt felt that India should look for players who can replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar and even provide more pace in the death overs than Harshal Patel.

He listed the names of Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, and Umesh Yadav as the probable replacement options and added:

"India have Siraj, Umran Malik. Even Umesh Yadav bowled well in the first T20I. They cannot bank on the bowlers whom they are banking on right now."

It remains to be seen if India make any changes to their death in the second game against Australia on Friday, September 23, in Nagpur.

