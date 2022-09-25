“An era has come to an end”- Sourav Ganguly pays rich tributes to Jhulan Goswami as BCCI congratulates her on a stellar career

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has paid rich tributes to legendary Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami for her illustrious career spanning two decades.

He called her an inspiration to many, saying that it was the end of an era as she brought down the curtain on her international career at Lord’s on Saturday (September 24).

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. gave a fitting farewell to Jhulan by winning the third ODI against the England women by 16 runs. They also registered a rare 3-0 whitewash against the hosts.

In a BCCI letter, Ganguly wrote:

“With Jhulan announcing her retirement from international cricket, an era has come to an end. She took immense pride in representing India and always put her best foot forward as she served Indian cricket with distinction.”

He added:

“She was the leader of India’s bowling attack and her feats will continue to inspire the present and budding cricketers. Her contribution to the game has been monumental. While her inspiring presence on the field will be missed, her achievements will continue to motivate the upcoming cricketers.”

Jhulan Goswami retires with most wickets in women’s cricket

Jhulan Goswami left a rich legacy in world cricket as she finished with the most wickets during her international career.

She made her international debut against England in 2002 and represented India in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs and 68 T20Is, picking up 355 wickets across formats. She is also the only pacer in women’s cricket to have 250+ wickets in ODIs.

The right-handed pacer also went on to play five ODI World Cups – 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022.

The legendary cricketer looked deadly even in her last outing in international cricket. Defending 169, she took a couple of wickets and bowled three maiden overs.

Earlier, Harmanpreet accompanied Jhulan to call the coin toss in a special gesture for the senior cricketer.

Jhulan Goswami also received a guard of honor from the England players as she walked out to bat one final time in international cricket during the third ODI against England on Saturday.

