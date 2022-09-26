ENG vs IND 2022: "We had warned her several times" - Deepti Sharma breaks silence over run-out saga involving her and Charlie Dean

Team India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has claimed that her team warned Charlie Dean several times before running her out at the non-striker's end.

The spirit of cricket debate has been in full swing ever since Deepti ran out the English all-rounder in the third T20I at Lord's last week. Dean was the final wicket to fall for the hosts, giving India a 16-run win in the match, and helped them secure a 3-0 series victory.

Many in the English media, as well as former and current England players, have slammed Team India in the aftermath of the incident. Some have also accused them of playing in the wrong spirit.

However, captain Harmanpreet Kaur backed her team's decision while stating that the run-out was within the laws of the game.

Speaking to reporters after landing in India, Deepti Sharma echoed her captain's thoughts. She said:

"It was our plan because we had warned her (Dean) several times. We just followed the guidelines in the rulebook."

The all-rounder added:

"Every team wants to win and we wanted her (Jhulan Goswami's) career to end on a high with a win. So that was our goal as a team in that game. We had also informed the umpires (about the warning), but she was still backing up a lot. So, there wasn't anything we could do about it. "

Deepti Sharma pays tribute to Indian legend Jhulan Goswami

The controversial run-out debate grabbed the entirety of the limelight at the end of the third ODI but there was plenty of other aspects to focus on for India.

Their whitewash of England on their own turf was a landmark moment in Indian cricket. More importantly, the match between England and India also marked the end of fast bowler Jhulan Goswami's legendary career.

Deepti Sharma stated that the entire team learned some great values from the veteran pacer and said about Goswami:

"We whitewashed England in their own backyard for the first time and Jhulan Di had a huge role to play in it. She bowled really well in her last game and of course we were all emotional about her retirement. We will definitely miss her and will try to follow the level of dedication that she showed on the field."

In the final match of her illustrious career, Goswami recorded figures of 2/30 from her 10 overs, while also taking a catch to dismiss Sophie Ecclestone.

